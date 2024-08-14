Human remains found by construction workers near South Carolina middle school

Human remains were found Tuesday off Highway 557 in Clover, SC, according to Trent Faris, York County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Public Information Officer.

The York County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. that construction workers had found skeletal remains while clearing the side of Ridge Road near Oak Ridge Middle School. The remains were found with bits of torn-up clothes, Faris said.

The sheriff’s office could not identify whether the remains were male or female due to deterioration, and there was no wallet or photo ID to suggest their identity.

The remains are being sent to a forensic anthropologist in Columbia to identify sex, time of death, cause of death and other details, Faris said.

Initial estimates indicate the person died between one and two years ago.

“We don’t believe there’s any danger to the public,” Faris said. “If there was any foul play, we don’t think it’s a danger to the public at the moment.”

Faris estimated it would take the forensic anthropologist a couple of weeks to get updates back to the sheriff’s office.