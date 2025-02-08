Human Remains Found in Crocodile amid Search for Man, 60, Who Went Missing Near River 1 Week Ago

Police located the crocodile while searching for the missing man in Queensland, Australia, on Friday, Feb. 7

Police have discovered a crocodile carrying human remains while searching for a 60-year-old man missing in Australia.

The crocodile carrying the remains was located along Watson River in Far North Queensland on Friday, Feb. 7, during a recovery search for Adam Yunkaporta who went missing in the nearby town of Aurukun on Feb. 1, Queensland Police said in a news release.

”Police have located human remains inside a crocodile as part of the recovery of a man reported missing from Aurukun,” said police. “Police and wildlife officers located the crocodile along Watson River last night where it was humanely euthanized.”

Further testing to identify the remains is being carried out.

Queensland Police Adam Yunkaporta, pictured

Related: Remains Found Inside Crocodile May Belong to Missing 40-Year-Old Man Who 'Fell' into River, Australian Police Say

ADVERTISEMENT

Yunkaporta, 60, was last seen leaving his home at around midday local time on Jan. 30, according to police’s initial report. He was believed to have headed to the Ward, Watson and Archer Rivers to go fishing.

Yunkaporta was described in the report as being a First Nations man with dark short hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue fishing shirt showing an image of a barramundi.

Police, State and Emergency Service volunteers, wildlife rangers and aerial assistance have been involved in the search operation to find Yunkaporta.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the search operation moved to a "recovery phase."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said in a update at the time, "Assets include police, SES volunteers, wildlife rangers, aerial support, and community members conducting foot patrols on land, and boats to search the river."

“...Police informed up to 300 community members gathered at the council chambers, that the search had moved to a recovery phase, and was being informed by gathered intelligence, and proven search and rescue techniques.”

Rafael Ben-Ari/Getty Images Australian Saltwater Crocodile in Queensland, Australia (stock image)

Related: Human Remains Found amid Search for 12-Year-Old Girl Missing After Suspected Crocodile Attack

Police have urged locals “to avoid the boat ramp as police and wildlife officers conduct searches of the river.”



Authorities said the family of the missing man has been notified of the discovery of the remains.

“Local police are very thankful to members of the Aurukun community for their support and assistance,” they said.

Read the original article on People