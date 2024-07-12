Human remains found in dumped suitcases on Bristol bridge belonged to two men

Human remains found in suitcases dumped on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol belonged to two men, police say.

The Met Police are now leading the investigation into the discovery with a crime scene set up by officers in Shepherd’s Bush.

In a statement, the Met said that the man wanted in connection with the incident had travelled to Bristol from London earlier the same day.

Scotland Yard are now leading the manhunt for a suspect who may have been involved.

The victims have not yet been formally identified but both are believed to be adult men, with the results of one post-mortem examination “inconclusive”, while a second post-mortem examination is ongoing.

It comes a day after police released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after two suitcases believed to contain human remains were found at the famous bridge in Bristol.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is leading the investigation for the Met, said: “Over the last 48 hours we have been working extremely closely with colleagues from Avon and Somerset. This work leads us to believe the man we need to speak to travelled to Bristol from London earlier on Wednesday evening.

“We are drawing on resources from across the Met to find and apprehend the suspect and I would urge anyone who believes they see him, or who knows of his whereabouts, to call 999 straight away. Do not approach him.

“We recognise this has caused significant concern to residents in the Clifton area and will cause concern among those who live and work in West London.

“Extra officers will be on patrol in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to them.”

An officer at the scene in Shepherd’s Bush told residents that the cordon could be in place for up to two days.

The finding came after officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously on the famous bridge in Bristol just after 11.57pm on Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man they wish to speak to was Black with a beard and was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles and had a black backpack.

He is thought to have left the bridge in the direction of Leigh Woods.

Police are reviewing CCTV and working on tracking the man’s movements after he left the bridge.

There is no risk to the wider public, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene within ten minutes, but the man had already left the scene leaving a suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.

Police have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. The force said the vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping them with their enquiries.

The bridge has been shut since early on Thursday and authorities have said it will remain closed all day.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Due to a police incident, the Bridge and Visitor Centre are CLOSED all day today (11th JULY) to ALL traffic and pedestrians. We apologise for the disruption.@heartsouthwest @BBCRB @BBCBristol @HitsBristol @onelovebrekky @Ujimaradio @bbcpointswest — Clifton Suspension Bridge (@brunelsbridge) July 11, 2024

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: "This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

"The investigation is being led by our Major Crime Investigation Team and involves specialist officers and staff from across our organisation.

"Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin.

"Specialist officers are ready to provide them with any support they need.

"An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases. These searches remain ongoing.

"Initial enquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries.

"Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area and the bridge will remain closed while these enquiries are conducted.

"A forensic post mortem examination will take place later today.

"There is currently an increased police presence in the area and anyone who has concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer."

Anyone who has seen the man in the CCTV image is urged to call 999, quoting reference 5224180010 to the call handler.