Human remains found in vacant East Cleveland lot

Christine Moses was playing Scrabble with her husband in their Ottawa home this spring when she looked outside the window and shrieked."I just saw this gigantic beast crawling up the window," Moses said.After taking a picture of the giant insect, Moses asked her husband to eliminate the intruder with a fly swatter.She then posted the photo of the bug to a Facebook community group, in the hopes someone could identify it.Moses soon got an answer back: it was a European hornet.European hornets are