Human remains found in Volusia County believed to belong to teen who went missing in 2004

Two men are dead and three others are in hospital after two separate shooting incidents in the city Tuesday morning.One incident happened little before 5 a.m. in north Toronto on Hickory Tree Road near Weston Road.Toronto police said two men were rushed to a trauma centre where they both died."We're in the process of identifying these men and notifying their families," Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson told reporters at the scene Tuesday, adding that police believe the two men are in their 20s or early 30s