New human rights commissioner on leave after review, minister says

Birju Dattani was named as chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission in June. He was supposed to start work on Thursday, but is on leave amid questions over some of his old social media posts.

Justice Minister Arif Virani says he has received the review of online comments made by incoming human rights commissioner Birju Dattani, and that Dattani has "agreed to take a leave" just one day before he was set to begin serving in his new role.

"While I carefully consider this matter, Mr. Dattani has agreed to take leave," Virani said in a statement Wednesday night.

"I will have more to say in the coming days."

The minister said his top priority is maintaining confidence in the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) and its chief commissioner.

Dattani's appointment was announced in June, after which a Canadian Jewish advocacy group called attention to some of his past social media posts, saying they were antisemitic.

"The appointment of someone with such a deeply flawed background only exacerbates the skeptical public perceptions of the CHRC and undermines our confidence in the commission's ability to adjudicate issues of hate and discrimination," the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said at the time.

Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Minister of Justice Arif Virani says he will have more to say after considering the review of Dattani's posts.

The minister's office originally said it was unaware of the posts, but later said Dattani made them under the alias "Mujahid Dattani."

The Privy Council Office (PCO), which conducts background checks for all Governor-in-Council appointments, says it did not initially look into this alias. A PCO representative said that once the oversight was identified the alias was shared with the security partners who perform the background checks and that it would be reviewed.

In 2015, Dattani also spoke on a panel in the U.K. alongside a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic fundamentalist group that seeks to establish a new caliphate and which opposes Israel's existence.

Dattani said he was unaware of the other panellists' affiliations and had never met them before.

Last month, Dattani's lawyer, Muneeza Sheikh, told CBC News in an email that her client "disclosed all information requested of him by the government" and has no insight into how the information was used or to whom it was given.

CBC News has reached out to Sheikh for comment on Dattani's behalf.