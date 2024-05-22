'Human torso' found in south London river as police launch investigation

Detectives have launched an investigation after members of the public spotted a suspected human torso in a south London river.

Police were scrambled to the River Wandle in Mitcham after the grim find on Tuesday.

The body part was recovered from the water and specialist divers were dispatched to the scene.

No arrests have been made and a search of the area, which is in a country park, is ongoing.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "On Tuesday, 21 May police were called to Rawnsley Avenue, Mitcham after human remains were found in a river by members of the public.

"Officers attended and have set up a crime scene, the road will remain shut until the scene is closed.

"Enquiries are on-going into the circumstances and we await formal identification of the remains."

A spokesperson added: "At this early stage, we have not made any arrests."

A resident on Rawnsley Avenue told the Standard of the “total shock” at the gruesome find in the family friendly area.

The 51-year-old woman, originally from Brazil, has lived on the avenue for two decades.

She said: “It’s total shock. I am from Brazil where these horrible things happen a lot buy you don’t expect it here. I got this house because it is in a green area near a river, you really don’t expect this.”

Another resident Virgil Amponsah, 26, said: “This is crazy you do not expect something like that to be found here. it’s a nice area.”

The River Wandle is a nine-mile long tributary of the Thames. It passes through the boroughs of Croydon, Sutton, Merton and Wandsworth.

Breaking story. More follows.