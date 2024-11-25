Humane Society of Adams County asking for help with adopting two of their longest held dogs

CBC

A Toronto woman fears coyotes are becoming more brazen in the city after one attacked her dog right outside her home in Liberty Village last week. Bianca Tedesco was walking her dog, London, last Monday night at around 9 p.m. When she approached her front door, a coyote sprung out of the bushes and attacked her dog. The attack happened so fast, Tedesco said she didn't realize what was going on until she heard London yelp. Thankfully, Tedesco says she was able to push the coyote off her dog and f