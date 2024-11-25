Humane Society of Adams County asking for help with adopting two of their longest held dogs
A Toronto woman fears coyotes are becoming more brazen in the city after one attacked her dog right outside her home in Liberty Village last week. Bianca Tedesco was walking her dog, London, last Monday night at around 9 p.m. When she approached her front door, a coyote sprung out of the bushes and attacked her dog. The attack happened so fast, Tedesco said she didn't realize what was going on until she heard London yelp. Thankfully, Tedesco says she was able to push the coyote off her dog and f
The three canines, aged between 14 and 18 months, have all undergone a 10-week training course
Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree has formally apologized to Inuit in Nunavik for the federal government's role in the mass killing of sled dogs in the region in the 1950s and 1960s.Anandasangaree delivered the apology Saturday evening at the local community centre of Kangiqsujuaq in Nunavik, the Inuit region of northern Quebec. Community members and elders who lived through the dog slaughter were in attendance. Representatives of the RCMP were also there to show their s
A cat had to be freed from a drainpipe by firefighters after getting stuck in the middle of wriggling through. The female black cat, called John, was found with her head poking through one end of the pipe, which was connected to a garage in Clevedon, North Somerset. Posting on Facebook, Clevedon Fire Station said the cat suffered no serious injuries.
From Turkish Vans to Siamese breeds, these much-loved cats will charm you with their dog-like characteristics. These are the best cat breeds for dog people.
Kirk Rumford is remembering his dog Odin as a "big, klutzy, fuzzy goofball" after he was fatally shot on Nov. 19
Zena Meacham says her two-year-old Labrador Yukiko is "really stepping up to the mark".
