Humane Society of Marion County

- Yahoo Canada Style
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber spend a 'great summer' in Muskoka. What others celebrities vacation in the Ontario region?
There's a long list of stars who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
- Hello!
Revenge dresses? Kaia Gerber is all for revenge bikinis
The model kicked back lakeside in a black swimwear set with a cryptic message - see more
- People
Brooke Shields’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Andre Agassi Wedding Dress to Her High School Graduation (Exclusive)
Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be
- HuffPost
Critics Spot Awkward Issue With Melania Trump's Book Cover
The former first lady's memoir, "Melania," is set for release in October.
- The Independent
Internet reacts as Ben Affleck pictured smiling with fast food amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
- People
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Poses with Mom Maria Shriver on Vacation
The author, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, is mom to daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2
- Deadline
‘The View’s Ana Navarro Defends CNN Colleague Kaitlan Collins After Megyn Kelly Attacks
Ana Navarro is not only a co-host of The View but also a political analyst on CNN, and she’s stepping up to defend her colleague Kaitlan Collins from Megyn Kelly’s attacks. In a new social media post, Navarro cited an online report where the former Fox News host calls Collins a “cold-hearted b***” and claimed she’s “boring …
- Hello!
Sabrina Carpenter's etheral corset and lace lingerie set is perfect for brides-to-be
The Espresso singer's jaw-dropping underwear wardrobe is not to be missed - see photos
- People
Hailey Bieber Shares First Post Since Announcing Birth of Son Jack Blues with Husband Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder and her musician husband announced the arrival of their baby boy on Aug. 23
- Hello!
Victoria Beckham gives us all a lesson on how to wear tiny denim shorts
Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Instagram wearing a pair of denim shorts whilst on her holidays with husband David Beckham and children.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Emily Cave Boit shuts down body shamer who told her to 'eat a cheeseburger': 'The physical symptoms of grief aren’t talked about'
The author and widow of former NHL player Colby Cave lost 20 lbs following his sudden death — and worked hard to gain it back.
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski's date night look is a romantic take on tenniscore
The model introduced preppy knitwear into her evening attire - see more
- People
Channing Tatum Says This Famous Movie Quote Is Said to Him ‘Every Single Time’ He Goes Through Airport Security
The ‘Blink Twice’ star opened up about his hilarious travel experiences during an interview with CinemaBlend on Aug. 21
- Hello!
Selena Gomez just wore the cutest LBD and sheer tights combo
The Rare Beauty founder wore the ensemble to promo Only Murders in the Building season 4 which is out now on Disney+. See photos
- Hello!
Princess Kate and Prince William's Windsor cottage is unrecognisable in ultra-rare photo
The Prince and Princess of Wales' Adelaide Cottage they share with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was unrecognisable in this ultra-rare photo - see unearthed snap
- People
Tori Spelling Admits She's 'Gotten So Lazy' That She Dresses Son Beau, 7, in His School Clothes Before Bed
The actress is a mom to five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau
- Elle
Amal Clooney Sparkles in a Sequined Crochet Dress on Date Night
The couple arrived to dinner arm-in-arm, each looking elegant in their date night best.
- TVLine.com
Yellowstone Season 6 Shocker: The Show Will Go On With Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser (Report)
Yellowstone may not be getting put out to pasture after all. Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount Network hit, which was cancelled following its Season 5A finale back in May 2023, will instead be continuing on with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser taking over from Kevin Costner as the series’ leads, Puck reports. According to the industry newsletter, …
- Hello!
Kylie Jenner's LBD and personalised Goyard bag are peak cool-mom core
The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister just wore the chicest designer bag with Sormi and Aire's faces on - see photos
- Variety
Carole King to Speak at ‘Swifties for Kamala’ Kickoff Call
Legendary singer-songwriter and rock icon Carole King is set to join the Swifties for Kamala kickoff call, the coalition announced on Tuesday. “We wouldn’t be Swifties for Kamala without Midnights Mayhem,” political director April Glick Pulito wrote in an email sent to attendees. “With that… We are so incredibly excited to announce our special, surprise …