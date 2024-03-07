Humane Society sets up emergency animal shelter

The Humane Society of Harford County is asking for the public's help in handling an influx of dogs, forcing them to open an emergency animal shelter. "Once you have a big influx, and we saw that finally, and we knew it was going to happen at some point, a big influx of 17 dogs just from one household through animal control (came) in (and) put us immediately over capacity," said executive director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo. The words "we are full" are flashing on the Humane Society's sign along Connolly Road.