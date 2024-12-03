The humble superfood that boosts energy and helps you live longer - and it costs less than £1

Eat as wide a variety of colourful vegetables and fruit as possible, and add beans and pulses to soup to boost fibre (Pixabay)

We’re always learning about new ways to invest into our health and wellbeing. From fancy antioxidants like asthaxanthin to social media trending collagen, there’s a string of add-on nutrients that promise to keep our bodies and minds feeling their best.

The truth is however, that improving everyday health boils down to whether we are managing to squeeze in the fundamental nutrients that our body needs, and when it comes to unsung heroes of the nutrition world, fibre always comes up trumps. It doesn't have the glamorous reputation of some of the more exotic-sounding super-nutrients but its easily accessible benefits are undeniable.

What you need to know about fibre

The perks of fibre span almost every area of our health from sustaining energy levels, keeping the digestive and immune system functioning well, to keeping cholesterol levels and weight in check. The NHS has also linked fibre with a lower risk of chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer and research commissioned by the WHO found that a high fibre diet cuts the risk of an early death by one third.

Fibre is readily available in plant-based carbohydrate foods, including fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds along with wholegrains, but a staggering 90 per cent of us are not consuming the daily recommended 30g that we all need. In fact, according to the British Dietetic Association the average adult intake sits at just 18g.

Fibre is one of the most versatile nutrients and it is ridiculously economical too - with household staples such as a one kilo bag of oats, a 500g packet of sweet potatoes and bag of brown rice totting up to £1 or less.

There are two categories of fibre, soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibre (found in oats, beans, fruits and vegetables) dissolves in water where it creates a gel-like substance, which allows nutrients to be absorbed at a slow and steady rate. Insoluble fibre on the other hand doesn’t dissolve in the gut, but instead bulks up stools and encourages food to travel through the digestive system. Apples and pears with the skin on, barley and lentils are good sources. If you’re struggling to eat more fibre, here are some of the best ways to make sure you’re getting the 30g your body requires.

Fibre is readily available in pulses and legumes, and very cheap to add to stews to boost health (Pixabay)

Build up your fibre intake slowly

Whilst fibre is a universally beneficial nutrient for health, if you’ve been living off a diet of ultra processed foods, a sudden increase in fibre could overwhelm your body. This may manifest in uncomfortable symptoms including bloating and stomach cramps. Try to increase your fibre intake incrementally over the course of a few weeks to allow your body to get used to your new fibre-rich diet.

Servings (an 80g portion counts as one portion) of soft steamed or mashed vegetables such as broccoli and carrot, mashed avocado and pureed apple are all easy-to-digest options as you slowly start to build up your intake.

Beware ‘wholegrain’ products

Food companies are crafty, and their carefully curated campaigns often brand ultra processed products with health claims by using wording like ‘artisan’, ‘seeded’ or ‘wholegrain’ to sell their products. The truth lies in the ingredient list so it’s worth taking the time to read food labels. You might surprised to find that many wholegrain products like bagels, buns, tortillas and loaves of bread contain scarce levels of wholegrains. Most are made ultra-refined white flour that has been been dyed brown for aesthetic purposes.

Beat the marketing pitfalls by scouring labels to find one that contains a minimum of 3g per serving for a decent dose of fibre.

Beware wholegrain products as they are often low in fibre (Pixabay)

Avoid fibre supplements

Fibre supplements might sound like a failsafe shortcut to get your daily needs, but there’s no replacement for dietary fibre in fruits and vegetables etc as it comes packaged up with a ton of additional nutrients such as vitamins and minerals.

On the other hand, isolated fibre supplements like psyllium husk and inulin which you’ll find on the shelves of your local health shop can be tough on your digestive system, so whilst they might help you achieve your daily fibre needs, they may cause uncomfortable side effects like abdominal pain, gas and bloating in some people - especially if you’re not drinking extra water . It’s also worth noting that if you suffer any digestive health conditions such as IBS, Crohn’s disease or diverticulitis you should definitely steer clear.

Put as much colour on your plate as possible

Adding more diversity into your diet is the best way to increase fibre content, and it’s not as difficult as you might think. A platter of roasted vegetables, a crudité appetiser or large salad are all easy shortcuts. What’s more, different colours of the same foods also count as separate portions because each hue contains its own set of phytochemicals. In reality this means that a medley of colourful peppers or a salad with mixed leaves will all help you smash your five-a-day whilst working towards the 30g fibre guidelines with relative ease.

If you swap white for wholegrain, pasta is another good way to get more fibre into your diet and don’t forget to look into other varieties like lentil, chickpea and spelt as these also contain good amounts of fibre.

How to eat more fibre in a day: the ideal daily meal plan

Porridge with berries and apples is a great breakfast containing plenty of fibre. Add nuts and seeds too (Pixabay)

Breakfast

Porridge with apple, berries and nut butter

Morning snack

2 seeded crackers with avocado, tomatoes and pumpkin seeds

Lunch

Chicken and vegetable wholemeal pasta bake with cheese

Afternoon snack

Carrot and pepper sticks with hummus

Dinner

Spinach and lentil dhal with brown rice and a side salad