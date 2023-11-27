Humboldt approves stakeholder engagement for second ice surface

Humboldt council approved city staff to start stakeholder engagement on a second ice surface for the City of Humboldt.

Michael Ulriksen, director of community and leisure services, presented to council on Oct. 23 the need for a second ice surface in Humboldt.

“There is no debate that the Edgar Peterson Arena alone, is unable to meet the existing demand for ice time within our community and surrounding region, let alone the growth that is expected in the coming years,” he said.

Since the construction of the Elgar Petersen Arena in the early 1980s and the removal of the Leo Parker Arena, the City of Humboldt has had a single sheet of ice. The demand for ice time has fluctuated since that time as the population has steadily increased to over 6000 residents plus a large regional area that utilizes the City’s facilities it said in Ulriksen’s report to council.

Trevor Michel, Humboldt Minor Hockey president, said they currently have 18 teams and 244 players. The current demand for ice time is at an all-time high with no indications that the increase in demand will slow down. The population growth that is anticipated as a result of the BHP mine is expected to significantly increase not only the demand from existing user groups, but demand driven from other programs and events as well.

The Memorials Committee has been actively working to secure funding towards a second ice surface for the community. The report indicated:

The main determining factors that indicated the need of another ice surface were:

The City of Humboldt will now move forward on the development of a second ice surface to serve the needs of Humboldt’s growing community, the report said. The demand for ice time already exceeds the supply available. The City plans to further engage stakeholders to help establish a more in-depth understanding of the demand and provide and develop a clear picture of the operational expectations of a second ice surface.

Michel said they currently have 18 teams and 244 players.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca