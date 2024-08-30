Humboldt bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann turns tragedy into triumph with Paralympics debut

The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut

Jacob Wassermann competes in the Men's PR1 Skiff Heat 1 at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France on August 30, 2024.

Six years after the tragic accident that shocked the country and sent it into mourning, one of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is giving Canadians a reason to smile.

Jacob Wassermann was paralyzed from the waist down in the 2018 accident that left 16 dead and 13 injured. He picked up para-rowing less than two years ago. Now, the former junior hockey goaltender is representing Canada at the Paralympics in Paris.

And what a journey it's been.

Jacob Wasserman, 24, makes Paralympics debut

Wassermann originally had his sights set on competing at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, but he was able to fast-track his plans after winning an unexpected silver medal at the 2024 World Rowing Americas Paralympic Rowing Regatta in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in March. That earned him a spot in Paris.

On Friday, Wassermann made his inspirational Paralympic debut with an incredible performance in the water, racing to a time of 11:22.35 as the youngest rower in the field in the PR1 men’s single competition.

Though the 24-year-old didn't directly qualify for the final, finishing sixth in his heat, his medal hopes remain alive as he'll race in the repechage on Saturday with a chance to advance.

What a moment here in Paris for Canada’s Jacob Wassermann. He makes his Paralympic debut a year and a half after starting the sport.



Wassermann finishes in a time of 11:22.35.



The youngest competitor in the field. Heart of a champion. He’s into the repechage tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hCK12gYugc — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) August 30, 2024

Before hopping on a flight to Paris, the Regina, Sask., native was all smiles and fired up for the opportunity to make an impact on one of the biggest sporting stages in the world.

"The fact that I've been able to get this far and be able to go out there is a pretty big accomplishment in my book already," he told the CBC after an early morning rowing practice earlier this month.

Wasserman: 'I like to compete'

Wassermann, who played a few games with the Regina Pats of the WHL before joining the SJHL's Humboldt Broncos, his hometown team for the 2017-18 campaign, told the Regina Leader-Post exactly what drew him to rowing — a notoriously demanding sport, both physically and mentally.

“I like to compete,” Wassermann said earlier this month. “I like how hard the workouts are, too. You gotta be a little bit crazy to be a rower and to enjoy some of the pain that comes with it.

“That comes with the training and with the racing. It’s a bit of a thrill, too, to be out there on the water and doing things that I wasn’t doing before I was injured.”

"Life moves on and you either move with it or you get left behind. I didn't want to get left behind."



From Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor to Paralympian, this is Jacob Wassermann's story 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/GksnWLwsrZ — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) August 28, 2024

Wassermann has always been an athlete so the thought of quitting sports after the accident never crossed his mind.

"I still wanted to try and be in hockey and stay in that world as much as I could," Wassermann told the CBC. "Since I could walk really, I had a mini stick in my hand or [was] kicking around a soccer ball."

Wasserman competing at highest level two years after picking up rowing

A friend then suggested he try rowing, something that lit a fire under Wassermann. He joined a session at the Saskatoon Rowing Club less than two years ago hoping to fall in love with a new athletic endeavour. He said it was one of the most gruelling things he's ever done — but he loved it and realized that this just might be the sport for him.

“So I went to give [rowing] a try and I’ve got a good build for it,” Wassermann told the Leader-Post. “I’m really tall. And I really enjoyed the people that were there and enjoyed the workout that came from it.”

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann participating in Paralympics after meteoric rise in Para rowing.



Not even 2 years into new sport, he is already competing at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/sZ5N5WMpN4 — CARHA Hockey (@CARHAHockey) August 27, 2024

Wassermann, who currently lives and trains in Saskatoon, has been on the water training twice a day, six days a week on Wascana Lake in Regina under the guidance of Saskatchewan Rowing Association’s head coach and technical director, John Wetzstein.

"You always have an eye open for these talented athletes that come along. And it's pretty special when they do," Wetzstein said via the CBC. "To be able to work with someone like Jacob is really a thrill."

Wassermann's wife, family and friends made the trip to Paris to cheer him on, along with a few of his former teammates, who have remained close since the 2018 tragedy.

"Everybody's so much more than just the Humboldt Broncos," Wassermann said. "I mean, that's gonna be a part of us forever, and we're all very proud to be that. But we all are so much more."

The former goaltender also noted the support he's received from Canadians.

"I'm super appreciative," he said. "I've gotten so many, so many messages of good luck and to go kick butt out there as much as I can."

Wassermann will compete to advance to the final at 4:10am EST on Saturday.