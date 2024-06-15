Humid Father's Day, watching for Tropical Trouble later in the week
Humid Father's Day with limited rainfall in the forecast. Highs will be near average. We are watching for Tropical Troubles later in the week in the Atlantic.
Humid Father's Day with limited rainfall in the forecast. Highs will be near average. We are watching for Tropical Troubles later in the week in the Atlantic.
Severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings across parts of Ontario and Quebec on Thursday.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.
Unsettled conditions are expected to impact both British Columbia and the Prairies. Residents should prepare for a mix of weather, including heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details.
Stay alert for watches and warnings on the southern Prairies as the potential grows for a strong squall line on Saturday evening
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
A solar storm hit Mars after the sun unleashed a massive flare in May. Orbiters and the Curiosity rover witnessed the storm’s impact firsthand, including auroras.
CALGARY — Resumption of normal water service in Calgary could be delayed by an extra three to five weeks.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)
What is a heat dome? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet joins Rachel Schoutsen to break down the hot, hot weather heading to parts of Canada this week, as well as what the rest of Canada will experience.
Przewalski's horses roamed Asia for millennia before dying out and surviving only in European zoos.
A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake.
After days of intense flooding in Florida, that state and many others are bracing for an intense heat wave, while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and there is a potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains early next week.
Thousands of fishermen holding cone-shaped nets stood side by side, cheering and chanting as they waited for the signal. Suddenly, they rushed to a large muddy pond and cast their nets, dropping to their knees in the mud. For several hundred years, people have gathered in the southern Mali town of San for Sanké mon, a collective fishing rite in June that begins with animal sacrifices and offerings to the water spirits of Sanké pond.
There is a 65% chance that La Niña conditions will develop between July and September. The climate pattern is associated with dry weather in Southern California.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada is warning motorists of possible snow at mountain passes on a number of major highways across British Columbia's Interior.
Aerial footage of humpback whales shows how efficiently they can twist and turn their huge bodies.
Record-breaking high temperatures are likely across the country.
Heavy rainfall has been inundating South Florida for a third day in a row on Thursday, with flash flood warnings in effect from Miami to Fort Lauderdale, after Wednesday’s storms transformed roads into canals and caused water to seep into homes.