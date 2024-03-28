Humza Yousaf accused of dismissing warnings from police about hate crime laws

Douglas Ross raised concerns about Tory MSP Murdo Fraser having a non-crime hate incident logged against him - MICHAEL WACHUCHIK/PA

Humza Yousaf has been accused of dismissing “stark” warnings from senior police officers that his controversial hate crime laws will be “weaponised to tarnish the name of innocent people”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, which comes into force on Monday, is “ripe for abuse”.

He cited warnings from the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS) that an “activist fringe” would seek to “weaponise” the legislation. Police Scotland have promised to investigate every complaint.

In a letter to Holyrood’s justice committee, Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, the ASPS president, said: “There is certainly enough anger and hateful bile online to occupy every police officer in Scotland.”

He warned a deluge of complaints would make it harder for the over-stretched force to “focus on those crimes and offences that cause the most harm and represent the highest risk to public safety.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Ross told Mr Yousaf this was “as stark a warning as possible to this SNP government that the act is flawed.”

But the First Minister insisted that freedom of speech was protected in the legislation and said he had “absolute faith in the police’s ability to weed out vexatious complaints.”

Mr Ross also raised concerns about Tory MSP Murdo Fraser having a non-crime hate incident (NCHI) logged against him by the force following a “spurious” complaint by a trans activist about a social media post criticising the Scottish Government’s gender policy.

New guidance

The First Minister admitted Police Scotland was reviewing how these are recorded after new guidance was issued to forces south of the Border last year.

Mr Yousaf oversaw the passage of the hate crime legislation at Holyrood in 2021, when he was justice secretary in Nicola Sturgeon’s government. However, it will not come into force until Monday as Police Scotland said it needed time for training.

It creates a criminal offence of “stirring up of hatred”, expanding on a similar offence based on racist abuse that has been on the statute book for decades.

Offences are considered “aggravated”, meaning they could lead to stiffer sentences, if they involve prejudice on the basis of age, disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity.

But concerns have been expressed that the legislation’s definition of a hate crime is too ambiguous, potentially leading to a “chilling” effect on freedom of speech and a torrent of vexatious complaints being made to police.

In particular, JK Rowling’s allies have suggested that trans activists have her “in their sights”. The author has regularly argued that trans women are not women and last week vowed to continue “calling a man a man” after this “ludicrous law” comes into force.

Mr Ross said: “The Hate Crime Act is so flawed that, whatever its intentions, it’s likely to create more division and have a chilling effect on free speech.

“Overworked, under-resourced police officers will be forced to deal with hundreds of malicious complaints.

“Humza Yousaf’s law could be weaponised to tarnish the name of innocent people with opposing views and seek to silence them, as senior police officers have warned.”

Chilling effect

The Scottish Tory leader quoted Katharina Kasper, the chair of the Scottish Police Authority’s complaints and conduct committee, as warning that a police investigation “can become a punishment which may have a chilling effect on the freedom of expression.”

Mr Yousaf said: “Of course we take seriously what was said by the Scottish Police Federation, ASPS or any other representative organisation representing police officers.

“But I think it is incumbent on me to say that the new offences in relation to stirring up are hugely important. Those stirring up offences for racial hatred have existed since 1986, we are simply extending those protections to other groups.”

The First Minister argued that the police already “deal with vexatious complaints across a whole range of legal matters” and said he had “absolute faith” in their ability to cope with the legislation.

Mr Fraser was reported by a member of the public in November after he shared a post on social media that said that “choosing to identify as ‘non-binary’ is as valid as choosing to identify as a cat.”

Police Scotland judged that the post was not a crime but still logged it as a NCHI. He is considering legal action, arguing the practice was unlawful as it breached his right to freedom of speech.

In a test case, a judge in England ruled that police recording NCIHs based solely on the perception of the complainant was not unlawful per se, but additional safeguards were needed to protect freedom of speech.

This prompted new guidance to be issued last year by the College of Policing in England and Wales that freedom of speech and proportionality must be taken into account when deciding whether to record NCIHs.

Police Scotland have so far failed to follow suit but a paper published last December said a review was being conducted to examine the ramifications of the ruling for the force.

Mr Ross asked Mr Yousaf: “How can it be right that innocent people are put on the police record when they have done nothing wrong?”

The First Minister said the recording of NCHIs was “a direct result of the Stephen Lawrence inquiry” but Police Scotland would review its handling of them, following the changes in England and Wales.