Humza Yousaf advised by top medical director on how to get round Nicola Sturgeon’s face mask laws

The Inquiry claimed Mr Yousaf was offered a 'workaround' to the SNP's rules - JANE BARLOW/PA ARCHIVE

Humza Yousaf was advised by Nicola Sturgeon’s most high-profile medical advisor how to get round her rules on wearing a face mask when he was health secretary, the Covid Inquiry has heard.

Messages shown to the inquiry showed the now-First Minister asking Prof Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, what the rules were about wearing a mask at a dinner he attended on Nov 19 2021.

Mr Yousaf said he knew that he did not have to wear a mask when seated but did not know the rules around whether he needed one when “standing talking to folk”, despite being the health secretary.

Prof Leitch replied: “Officially yes. But literally no one does. Have a drink in your hands at ALL times. Then you’re exempt. So if someone comes over and you stand, lift your drink.”

Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the inquiry, challenged Prof Leitch that he was advising Mr Yousaf how to avoid the SNP government’s own rules using a “workaround”.

Prof Leitch said it was a 'tricky area' and argued that his advice 'follows the rules' - JANE BARLOW/PA

He asked: “If the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care didn’t understand the rules, what chance did anybody else have?”

Prof Leitch said it was a “tricky area” and argued that the advice “follows the rules” as people were allowed to stand and talk without a mask if they were drinking.

However, Mr Dawson said: “You told him to have a drink in his hands at all times whether he was drinking it or not.”

Denies deleting WhatsApp messages

Prof Leitch also claimed he did not delete his messages every night as he had told colleagues in a WhatsApp group.

He was shown a message where he said that “WhatsApp deletion is a pre-bed ritual” but told the hearing it was a “slightly flippant” comment.

“I didn’t daily delete my WhatsApps. I tried to do today’s work today and I could assure myself that work had been managed and dealt with, then I deleted the informal messaging that led to that moment.

“But this was a flippant exaggeration in an informal messaging group and it wasn’t done every day before I went to bed.”

The inquiry was later shown another message where he urged colleagues to delete messages.

Story continues

On Sept 30 2020, he told members of a WhatsApp group: “Thanks all...and my usual gentle reminder to delete your chat...particularly after we reach a conclusion. Thanks all...”

He said it was not his intention to avoid messages being obtained under Freedom of Information laws but admitted using the auto-delete function in one group chat.

The inquiry was shown a message in which Nicola Sturgeon described Aberdeen Football Club as a “complacent abomination” after it issued a statement when its players were caught breaking Covid rules.

Eight players breached Covid rules by visiting a bar while there were rules on staying within a “bubble” in place.

After the club issued a statement Ms Sturgeon wrote on iMessage to Professor Leitch: “This statement – from a club that’s just allowed its players to breach the rules – is a complacent abomination!”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.