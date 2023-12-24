Humza Yousaf delivers first Christmas message as FM

Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to volunteers and frontline workers in his first Christmas message as Scotland's first minister.

Mr Yousaf acknowledged the "challenging year" many have faced with the cost of living crisis.

He also spoke of "unimaginable horrors" in the Middle East and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Opposition leaders also issued Christmas messages, paying tribute to emergency workers and volunteers.

The first minister said Christmas was a time when people gather with loved ones, but that for many people living in Scotland it had come at the end of a difficult year.

"As we come together over the festive period, the cost of living will be on many people's minds," he said.

"There are also many people for whom this time of year is particularly difficult. The colleagues and neighbours experiencing loneliness, illness or grief are all around us. People suffering from homelessness, addiction or abuse."

Mr Yousaf spent part of Christmas Eve with Dundee United's Community Trust, serving an early Christmas dinner in the city in an initiative aimed at tackling loneliness.

The first minister joined volunteers serving an early Christmas dinner in Dundee

In his message he spoke about the work of volunteers and others who spent their time caring for others.

"So I am particularly grateful to those of you who are looking out for others - you are the warm volunteers at foodbanks and shelters," he said.

"You're the gentle voices, staffing helplines, you're the health and emergency workers keeping us safe."

He also thanked the armed forces, drivers, shop workers and engineers who continue working over the festive period.

Addressing the war in the Middle East he said: "My prayer this Christmas is for peace and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza."

Mr Yousaf's parents-in-law were caught up in the war, becoming trapped in Gaza while visiting relatives before finally making it safely back to Scotland last month.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he looked forward to a "heart-warming" Christmas with his wife Krystle and their two sons, but added: "While many of us are lucky enough to spend the festive season with our family and friends, for others, Christmas time can be challenging and lonely.

"To all of those who may be finding the holiday period particularly difficult here at home - and to all of those caught up in the tragic wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, or in conflicts across the globe - I send my thoughts and prayers."

Douglas Ross said he was lucky to enjoy a family Christmas but for many it would be a lonely time

He paid tribute to the "incredible" emergency staff who "sacrifice" their Christmas to protect others.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also paid tribute to volunteers and essential workers.

He said: "I hope that we can look ahead to next year with hope and with optimism for a better future.

"So to everyone who brings joy and laughter to our Christmases, thank you."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "While politics takes a short break, I know that many in our hospitals, care homes, homeless services and more will be working today.

"I want you to know that my party appreciates your work and we will do our best to fight your corner over the year ahead."

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater praised the "spirit of hope" in the country despite the "difficult backdrop" with wars in Gaza and Ukraine.