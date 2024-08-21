Humza Yousaf relatives forced to flee homes in Gaza Strip again, former FM says

Neil Pooran, PA Scotland Political Correspondent
·2 min read

Relatives of Humza Yousaf who live in the Gaza Strip have had to flee their home again, the former first minister has said.

The cousin of his wife Nadia El-Nakla was told to evacuate Mr Yousaf’s father-in-law’s house with her children amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Ms El-Nakla’s cousin Sally, her husband and four children had been staying at the house in Deir al Balah, a city in the central Gaza Strip.

Their previous home in another part of Gaza had been destroyed earlier in the war.

Mr Yousaf’s parents-in-law were trapped in Gaza when the fighting broke out after the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla were able to return to Scotland in November after being allowed to pass through the Rafah crossing, but other members of Nadia El-Nakla’s family remain in the Palestinian enclave.

Posting on X, Mr Yousaf said: “Nadia’s cousin & family told to evacuate my father-in-law’s house in Gaza where they’re taking refuge.

“No Hamas. Just innocent men, women & children now looking for a cart for their possessions, hoping to survive another day.

“Somehow, the world watches on, incapable of humanity.”

The SNP former first minister shared an Instagram story posted by his wife.

She wrote: “My cousin Sally is in Gaza she has evacuated/been displaced more than 10 times.

“Her flat in Hamad city was destroyed and she had been living at my dads house in Deir Al Balah. Yesterday her husband had an operation. She has 4 kids.

“Today my dads house and my extended family received an evacuation order. They have no place to go. Sally is looking for a cart to carry blankets! My heart is (broken) May God protect them.”

Another post on her Instagram referred to “targeting” of the house.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated during the conflict and Gaza’s health ministry says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump's Former Press Secretary Shows DNC A Troubling Text With Melania

    As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • DNC Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Scathing Supercut Aimed At His Newest Sore Spot

    The former president does not like being called this one word.

  • Oh, Brother! Chris Cuomo Has Some Truth Bombs to Drop

    CHICAGO—NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo held court inside the United Center on Tuesday afternoon, his first Democratic convention since CNN showed him the door in 2021. Not seen with him: his brother Andrew Cuomo, once a party giant, now an outcast.But will the elder Cuomo ever return to the political ring, as he’s oft-rumored to do? And does Chris think he should even try?“I wish he would want to remove himself from that process, because of how ugly it is, how reductive it is,” the younger Cuomo told

  • Another JD Vance joke goes wrong as quip about Tim Walz comes back to bite Trump

    Gaffe follows uproar over Philly cheesesteak comments

  • 7 Best Zingers At Trump That Brought Down The House At Democratic Convention

    Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.

  • Van Jones Says He Had ‘Spiritual’ Epiphany After Obama DNC Speeches

    CNN host Van Jones was completely blown away by Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, saying he hadn’t realized he’d been living in a “spiritual desert” until they spoke.After the former first lady’s address in Chicago, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said her speech was “probably the most effective, powerful political speech I’ve ever heard.” Jones, who once served in the Obama administration, then upped the ante with praise that cast the event in quasi-re

  • Zelensky hails vote to ban Russia-linked Orthodox Church

    Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a move welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky who said it would bolster Ukraine’s independence. Kyiv has been trying to curb religious and social links with Russia for years—a process that was accelerated by Moscow’s 2022 invasion, which the powerful Russian Orthodox Church endorsed. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. (FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead als

  • Trump Ignores Criticism, Doubles Down On Medal Of Honor Gaffe

    "When you get a Congressional Medal of Honor, that to me is the ultimate, but it’s a painful thing to get," he told a Pennsylvania reporter.

  • Aides Furious Biden Was ‘Cut Out of Prime Time’ on His Big Night

    Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo

  • JD Vance Twists Gov. Andy Beshear's Abortion Remarks Into Sick Accusation

    Trump's running mate claimed the Kentucky Democrat was "wishing" harm on Vance's family with his comments about pregnancies caused by sexual assault.

  • Putin Ally Makes Bizarre Boast While Warning Risk Of Global War Is Rising Over Ukraine's Latest Move

    "Western countries do not seem to understand how fraught this is for them," Sergei Chemezov claimed.

  • Please, Mr. Trump -- just leave

    One of the greatest pities of this election cycle is there is no Republican version of George Clooney, who urged Biden to withdraw from the presidency. Would any Republican have the courage to do the same to Trump?

  • Ex-RNC Chair Spots Most 'Ironic Moment In Political History' At Democratic Convention

    Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.

  • Donald Trump Hints at Where Barron Is Headed to College

    Barron Trump is headed back to his home state for college. Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that his 18-year-old son will continue his schooling somewhere in the Empire State, dropping his biggest hint to date about where his youngest will attend college. The elder Trump stopped short of saying exactly where Barron is enrolling, however, teasing that the family will make an announcement “soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered

  • Ukraine attacks Moscow in one of largest ever drone strikes on Russian capital

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine attacked Moscow on Wednesday with at least 11 drones that were shot down by air defences in what Russian officials called one of the biggest drone strikes on the capital since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. The war, largely a grinding artillery and drone battle across the fields, forests and villages of eastern Ukraine, escalated on Aug. 6 when Ukraine sent thousands of soldiers over the border into Russia's western Kursk region. For months, Ukraine has also fought an increasingly damaging drone war against the refineries and airfields of Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, though major drone attacks on the Moscow region - with a population of over 21 million - have been rarer.

  • Was Obama Mocking Size of Trump’s Crowds or Something Else?

    Barack Obama brought up the weirdness of Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd size in front of around 50,000 people in Chicago on Tuesday, ribbing the other former president in his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losin

  • Alex Jones Considers Leaving U.S., And Social Media Approves

    One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.

  • Stephen Colbert Figures Out Where Melania Trump Is Hiding

    The "Late Show" host interviewed Laura Benanti's fake Melania Trump to find out.

  • Stephen Colbert Gives Biden 1 Towering Fact-Check About What Trump Really ‘Built’

    The “Late Show” host had to correct one thing Biden said about the former president at the Democratic National Convention.

  • Trump Tells Reporter He Is 'A Very Bright Person' But Kamala Harris Is Not

    Our country needs a very smart person. And I don't think she's a very smart person," the Republican candidate said.