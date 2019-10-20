The Hundred: Your guide to cricket's new quickfire competition

The draft for The Hundred - a new 100-ball cricket tournament - took place on Sunday evening.

Teams picked from a pool of some of the world's best white-ball players - each priced according to their ability and record.

Here is your guide to the competition which is the brainchild of the England and Wales Cricket Board and will feature some of the best players in the world playing the sport in a format never seen before.

What is it?

Say goodbye to the traditional six-ball over.

Yes, the clue is in the name: The Hundred is a new quickfire 100-ball innings competition. It will involve a 10-ball 'over'.

What are the competition rules?

A match will last two-and-a-half hours.

It's 100 balls per innings. Whoever scores the most runs wins.

The fielding side changes ends after 10 balls.

Bowlers will deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls - the captain gets to decide. Each bowler will be able to deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game.

Each bowling side will get a strategic timeout of up to two-and-a-half minutes.

The coach will be able to walk out to the middle of the ground and discuss tactics with their players mid-game.

There will be a 25-ball powerplay for each team. Two fielders will be allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay.

When will The Hundred begin?

The inaugural 100-ball competition, which is comprised of eight city-based teams, will take place next summer from 17 July to 16 August.

Which teams will compete?

There will be eight teams:

A men's squad and women's squad will be formed for each team, with the competitions running alongside each other.

Where will the matches be played?

The tournament will take place in cities across the country at the following venues:

How many players are there in each squad?

Each squad will have 15 players.

Three players - England red-ball contracted players and 'local icons' - were assigned to each team before the draft.

During the draft, each team selected 12 players - including a maximum of three overseas picks.

The Hundred men's draft featured 239 stars from across the world having put themselves forward for selection.

Which UK players have already been assigned to take part?

Birmingham Phoenix

Men's squad: Chris Woakes (bowler); Moeen Ali (all-rounder) and Pat Brown (bowler)

Women's squad: Amy Jones (wicket keeper) and Kirstie Gordon (bowler)

London Spirit

Men's squad: Rory Burns (batter); Eoin Morgan (batter) and Dan Lawrence (all-rounder)

Women's squad: Heather Knight (batter) and Freya Davies (bowler)

Manchester Originals

Men's squad: Jos Buttler (all-rounder); Saqib Mahmood (bowler) and Matt Parkinson (bowler)

Women's squad: Sophie Ecclestone (bowler) and Kate Cross (bowler)

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes (all-rounder); Adil Rashid (bowler) and David Willey (all-rounder)

Women's squad: Lauren Winfield (batter) and Linsey Smith (bowler)

Oval Invincibles

Men's squad: Sam Curran (bowler); Jason Roy (batter) and Tom Curran (all-rounder)

Women's squad: Fran Wilson (batter) and Laura Marsh (bowler)

Southern Brave

Men's squad: Jofra Archer (bowler); James Vince (batter) and Chris Jordan (bowler)

Women's squad: Danni Wyatt (batter) and Anya Shrubsole (bowler)

Trent Rockets

Men's squad: Joe Root (batter); Alex Hales (batter) and Harry Gurney (bowler)

Women's squad: Katherine Brunt (bowler) and Natalie Sciver (bowler)

Welsh Fire

Men's squad: Jonny Bairstow (all-rounder); Tom Banton (batter) and Colin Ingram (batter)

Women's squad: Katie George (bowler) and Bryony Smith (all-rounder)

How did the draft work?

In total, 570 players put themselves forward for selection for the tournament.

This included 331 domestic and 239 overseas players.

The full draft was essentially an auction.

There were seven salary bands: £125,000, £100,000, £75,000, £60,000, £50,000, £40,000 and £30,000 - with captains receiving a £10,000 bonus.

Teams picked two players from each salary band. Players were not selected if their reserve price was not met.

The women's final draft is expected to take place next year.

The women's salary brackets are £15,000, £12,000, £9,000, £7,200, £6,000, £4,800 and £3,600 - with captains getting a £1,200 bonus.

Which players did each team pick during the main draft?

Birmingham Phoenix

Liam Livingstone (all-rounder), Kane Williamson (batter), Ravi Bopara (all-rounder), Benny Howell (all-rounder), Tom Helm (bowler), Shaheen Afridi (bowler), Adam Hose (batter), Cameron Delport (all-rounder), Henry Brookes (bowler), Adam Zampa (bowler), Riki Wessels (wicket keeper), Chris Cooke (wicketkeeper).

