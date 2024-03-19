Hundreds attend Michigan Student Broadcast Awards

CBC

A former Calgary teacher accused of sexually assaulting junior high school students had help from a guidance counsellor — who has already been convicted of sexually assaulting children — with the two "providing cover" for each other, lawyers allege on the eve of a lawsuit being filed against the two men and the Calgary Board of Education.Michael Gregory died by suicide in 2021, five days after he was criminally charged with 17 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving six girls.