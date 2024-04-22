Hundreds of bodies discovered in Gaza mass graves

Palestinian health workers recover bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Hospital compound in Khan Younis - Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg

Hundreds of bodies have been found buried in a series of mass graves in Gaza’s Khan Younis, reports suggest.

At least 73 bodies were discovered today at three newly located mass graves inside the courtyard of the city’s Nasser hospital, Al Jazeera reported, with missing women and children among those exhumed.

It comes after Palestinian civil defence crews yesterday allegedly uncovered a mass grave containing 180 bodies inside the hospital complex, among whom were women and children who have reportedly been missing since Israel first stormed the area two months ago.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation called for a war crimes probe following the graves’ discovery, accusing Israel of committing “horrific massacres”. “Hundreds of displaced, wounded, sick people and medical teams have been subjected to torture and abuse before being executed and buried collectively,” it said.

The hospital was the scene of intense fighting around mid-February, before Israeli troops withdrew from the region earlier this month.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:02 PM BST

That’s all for today

Thank you for tuning in to today’s live blog.

We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all the latest from the Israel-Hamas war.

Key moments from today:

Dozens of protesters have been arrested on the third day of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the grounds of Yale University, the student paper reported.

Israel “has yet to provide supporting evidence” of its claims that employees of the UN relief agency (Unrwa) are members of Hamas, an independent review has found.

The head of Israeli military intelligence has resigned after taking responsibility for failures surrounding the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader, has called on Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, to resign over failures that led to the October 7 massacre.

Israel abandoned plans for an extensive retaliation against Iran last week amid diplomatic pressure from allies after Tehran’s assault was thwarted, three senior Israeli officials reported.

Israeli strikes on Rafah over the past day have killed at least 24 people, Al Jazeera reported, with children and a pregnant mother among those dead.

At least three people were injured during a car ramming in Jerusalem this morning in a suspected terrorist attack.

Israeli forces have arrested a man accused of murdering a teenage Israeli settler in the West Bank earlier this month.

At least five rockets were fired from Iraq towards a US military base in Syria on Sunday, security sources reported.

02:58 PM BST

Pictured: Jerusalem police on high alert on Passover

Israeli forces launch a large-scale helicopter-backed operation in Jerusalem to catch the perpetrators of a vehicle ramming - Getty Images/Mostafa Alkharouf

Jewish people light fires fires and cut off bread and other foodstuffs made from yeast hours before the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover in Jerusalem - Mostafa Alkharouf/Getty Images

02:54 PM BST

US universities descend into chaos amid pro-Palestinian protests

Dozens of protesters have been arrested on the third day of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the grounds of Yale University, the student paper reported.

According to the report, the protesters set up a tent encampment overnight and demanded the university divest from weapons manufacturers over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Similar protests have erupted at Columbia University, with students forced to attend classes virtually today as school officials attempted to deescalate tensions after pro-Palestinian demonstrations last week led to a wave of arrests.

Nemat Minouche Shafik, the Columbia President, released a statement announcing the cancelation of in-person classes and denouncing the antisemitic language and intimidating and harassing behavior that has occurred recently on the New York campus.

“These tensions have been exploited and amplified by individuals who are not affiliated with Columbia who have come to campus to pursue their own agendas,” Ms Shafik said. “We need a reset.”

02:48 PM BST

Spain calls for permanent ceasfire in Gaza

Spain’s foreign minister has called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza an warned against potential repercussions if Israel invades Rafah.

Speaking ahead of an EU foreign ministers summit, Jose Manuel Albarez urged the international community to assert pressure on Israel to bring about an urgent ceasefire, adding that the recognition of a Palestinian state was necessary to bring an end to violence in the Middle East.

“The possibility of the conflict spreading to Lebanon worries us, because its dimensions will change, and because Lebanon is a fragile and tense state,” he warned.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s prime minister, has visited several countries in recent weeks as part of a diplomatic campaign to accelerate plans to recognise Palestinian statehood in the coming months.

02:37 PM BST

Israel yet to provide evidence of Unrwa staff terrorist links, finds independent report

Israel “has yet to provide supporting evidence” of its claims that employees of the UN relief agency (Unrwa) are members of Hamas, an independent review has found.

The Colonna report, which was commissioned by the UN in the wake of Israeli allegations, found that Unrwa had regularly provided Israel with lists of its employees for vetting but that “the Israeli government has not informed Unrwa of any concerns relating to any Unrwa staff based on these staff lists since 2011”, the Guardian reported.

Israeli accusations of Unrwa staff involvement in Hams’ October 7 attack led many donors, including the US, to cut their funding to the agency - the main provider of humanitarian aid across the region - despite the dire need of 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, who have been subjected to a manmade famine.

The Colonna review, which was drafted with the help of three Nordic research institutes and is due to be published later today, points out that Israel has yet to corroborate any of its broader claims about the involvement of Unrwa staff in Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

“Israel made public claims that a significant number of Unrwa employees are members of terrorist organisations,” the report read. “However, Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence of this.”

In response, Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, publicly accepted the findings of the review and urged allies to renew their support for the aid group. “Moving forward, the secretary-general appeals to all stakeholders to actively support UNRWA as it is a lifeline for Palestine refugees in the region,” he said in a statement.

02:25 PM BST

Pictured: Israelis mourn death of IDF soldier

Shir Sage, centre, fiancee of Israeli reserve soldier Major Dor Zimel, holds her chest in grief during his funeral in Even Yehuda - AP/Ariel Schalit

Soldiers carry the coffin of IDF soldier Dor Zimel. who died after being hit in a Hezbollah drone attack in Arab al-Aramshe on Thursday - Amir Levy/Getty Images

Family members and friends embrace during the service - Amir Levy/Getty Images

02:11 PM BST

Israel’s military intelligence chief resigns

The head of Israeli military intelligence has resigned after taking responsibility for failures surrounding the October 7 attack by Hamas.



Maj Gen Aharon Haliva is the first senior figure to step down over the unprecedented attack, in which Hamas militants overwhelmed Israel’s defences to kill around 1,200 people and take roughly 250 hostages - the event that sparked Israel’s six-month-long war in Gaza.

In his resignation letter, Mr Haliva, who has served in the forces for 38 years, accepted the blame for the attack, which he described as a “black day” that will live with him “forever”.

“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with,” he said. “I carry that black day with me ever since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of the war.”

Israeli military intelligence chief Aharon Haliva has resigned - Wikipedia

A military statement addressing his departure said: “Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the chief of the general staff, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the head of the intelligence directorate for the events of October 7.

“It was decided that MG Aharon Haliva will end his position and retire from the IDF, once his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional process.”



Mr Haliva is currently engaged in the army’s internal probe into errors in the lead-up to the massacre, with findings expected to be published by early June.

01:59 PM BST

Rafah invasion would destroy ‘what little remains’ of Gaza’s healthcare

An Israeli invasion of Rafah would eliminate ‘what little remains’ of Gaza’s healthcare, the Strip’s health ministry reported.

The ministry added that a ground offensive from Israel risked “depriving the population of any health services” and would expose “hundreds of residents to the risk of death”.

International pressure has mounted on Israel to refrain from an offensive in Gaza’s southernmost city in recent days amid concerns over an imminent humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

01:29 PM BST

EU urges Israel not to attack Rafah ‘in every possible manner’

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, has urged Israel not to attack Rafah.

Speaking in a meeting of the EU’s foreign affairs council, Mr Borrell said the bloc is “asking Israel in every possible manner that they should not attack Rafah, they should protect the civilians”. He added that there are more than one million people in Rafah who “will be massacred if there is an attack from Israel”.

“So I can only insist – and all the member states insist – on this not happening. But I am not in the command of the Israeli army,” he said.

12:58 PM BST

Pictured: Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on a building in al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip - AFP

A Palestinian medic arrives at the site of an Israeli strike on al-Bureij camp - AFP

12:49 PM BST

Watch: Car ramming attack

12:47 PM BST

Rafah invasion risks ‘massacre’, says Jordan

Jordan’s foreign minister has urged world leaders to hold back Israel from launching a ground assault on Rafah.

“All must weigh down on Israel to prevent it from attacking Rafah,” Ayman Safad wrote on Twitter. “Such an attack would be another massacre.”

Mr Safad added: “Radicals in [the] Israeli government [are] pushing an explosion in West Bank.”

His warning came after at least 18 children were yesterday killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza’s southernmost city, where about 1.5 million Palestinians are currently sheltering amid threats of an imminent Israeli invasion.

12:31 PM BST

Opposition figures call on Netanyahu to resign

Yair Lapid, Israel’s opposition leader, has called on Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, to resign over failures that led to the October 7 massacre.

Mr Lapid’s comments came after Maj Gen Aharon Haliva, Israel’s military intelligence chief, resigned earlier today over errors that enabled Hamas’ attack, in which around 1,200 people were killed and hundreds taken hostage.

In departing, Mr Haliva became the first of Israel’s military top brass to be ousted over the attack, which triggered the outbreak of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Praising Haliva for his “justified and respected” decision to resign from his position once a replacement is appointed, Mr Lapid wrote on Twitter that “Prime Minister Netanyahu should have done the same”. “Along with authority comes heavy responsibility,” he said.

He joined Vladimir Beliak, another Israeli politician, who earlier today said Mr Netanyahu “must resign immediately”.

12:12 PM BST

Israel scaled back Iran attack to avoid full-scale war, say officials

Israel abandoned plans for an extensive retaliation against Iran last week amid diplomatic pressure from allies after Tehran’s assault was thwarted, three senior Israeli officials reported.

Israel initially proposed bombing several military targets across Iran, including near Tehran, but decided against such a broad and damaging attack as it risked triggering a forceful Iranian counterstrike that could have plunged the Middle East into a major regional conflict, the officials, who were not named, told the New York Times.

Following interventions from President Joe Biden as well as British and German foreign ministers, Israel opted against sending fighter jets into Iranian airspace to avoid further escalation.

Instead, it fired a small number of missiles from aircraft positioned several hundred miles west of Iran, the officials said, as well as a fleet of small attack drones, called quadcopters, to confuse Iranian air defences.

One missile hit an anti-aircraft battery in a strategically significant part of central Iran, while another blew up in midair, with one official reporting the Israeli air force intentionally destroyed the latter to avoid causing too much damage.

Israel’s aim was to avoid further escalation while signaling that it had the ability to strike Iran without entering its airspace or setting of its aid defence batteries, the officials said. The location of the strike, close to several major nuclear facilities, was also significant, indicating Israel could hit the nuclear plants if it wished too.

11:48 AM BST

Iraqi militant group denies involvement in US military base strike

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militant group, has denied issuing a statement saying it had resumed attacks on US forces amid allegations about a strike targeting a US military base in Syria.

The denial came hours after a post circulated on Telegram groups thought to be affiliated with the Iran-backed armed faction declaring a resumption in attacks some three months after they were suspended.

Kataib Hezbollah described the claim as “fabricated news”.

See post at 8.09am for further details.

11:24 AM BST

Ireland accuses Israel of war crime in Gaza

Ireland’s foreign minister has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as “disproportionate” and said that Palestinians in the enclave have been “collectively punished”, an action prohibited under international humanitarian law.

“We believe that the response has been fully disproportionate and has also been, in our view, a breach of humanitarian law in terms of the destruction of Gaza and also in terms of the killing of civilians, innocent men, women and children,” Michael Martin said, ahead of an EU foreign ministers council meeting. “The population of Gaza has been collectively punished because of the activities of Hamas, that’s not acceptable.”

The minister said that Ireland and Spain will be calling for a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, an agreement based on trade relations with Israel.

He also said the ministers would discuss a proposed Gaza peace plan, the recognition of a Palestinian state, and humanitarian aid concerns.

10:59 AM BST

Pictured: Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Gaza

Debris removal continues in Khan Yunis after Israeli troops with drew from the area - Doaa Albaz/Getty Images

Efforts are underway to reactivate the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which was out of service due to Israeli attacks - Doaa Albaz/Getty Images

Men carry the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams camp - JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP

10:45 AM BST

Iran says nuclear weapons have no place in its nuclear doctrine

Nuclear weapons have no place in Iran’s nuclear doctrine, the country’s foreign ministry has said, days after a Revolutionary Guards commander warned that Tehran might change its nuclear policy if pressured by Israeli threats.

“Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme only serves peaceful purposes. Nuclear weapons have no place in our nuclear doctrine,” Nasser Kanaani, a ministry spokesman, said during a press conference in Tehran.

As tensions between Iran and Israel reached boiling point, Ahmad Haghtalab, Iran’s nuclear security chief, said last week that Israeli threats could push Tehran to “review its nuclear doctrine and deviate from its previous considerations.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, nominally banned the development of nuclear weapons in a fatwa in the early 2000s.

Tehran has always insisted its nuclear programme is strictly for peaceful purposes, a claim Israel and much of the Western world dismiss.

10:27 AM BST

Outgoing Israeli security chief shoulders blame for October 7 ‘black day’

Maj Gen Aharon Haliva, Israel’s military intelligence chief, has become the first senior official to step down over failures surrounding the October 7 attack.

In his resignation letter, Mr Haliva, who has served in the forces for 38 years, accepted the blame for the attack, which he described as a “black day” that will live with him “forever”.

“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with,” he said. “I carry that black day with me ever since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of the war.”

In his letter, Maj Gen Haliva also called for a “thorough investigation into factors and circumstances” that led to the attack.

10:04 AM BST

Pregnant mother among 24 killed in Rafah over past day, reports suggest

Israeli strikes on Rafah over the past day have killed at least 24 people, Al Jazeera reported, with children and a pregnant mother among those dead.

The first of two Israeli strikes on Gaza’s southernmost city killed a man, his pregnant wife and their three-year-old child, the Kuwaiti Hospital, which received their bodies, reported. Doctors were able to save the baby, the hospital said.

A second strike killed 17 children and two women from an extended family, local officials reported.

“These children were sleeping. What did they do? What was their fault?” asked one relative, Umm Kareem. Mohammed al-Beheiri said that his daughter, Rasha, and her six children, the youngest 18 months old, were among those killed. A woman and three children were still under the rubble.

The strikes come as Israel continues its near daily bombardment of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population have sought refuge.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to forge ahead with plans for an invasion of the city, despite the US and numerous humanitarian organisations warning that doing so risks a bloodbath.

“In the coming days, we will increase the political and military pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to bring back our hostages and achieve victory,” Mr Netanyahu said.

09:47 AM BST

Pictured: Police arrest Jerusalem terror attack suspect

Israeli police detain a man suspected of carrying out a ramming attack in Jerusalem - MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP

09:33 AM BST

Jerusalem car ramming ‘terror attack’ injures three

At least three people were injured during a car ramming in Jerusalem this morning in a suspected terrorist attack.

Surveillance camera footage of the incident shows a white sedan accelerating into a group of men on a pavement and catapulting them into the air.

After crashing into a parked car, one of the suspected terrorists got out of the vehicle with a makeshift “Carlo” submachine gun and tried to open fire, police said.

Police reported that the firearm jammed, and the suspect then dumped the weapon as he and an accomplice attempted to escape on foot.

The attack took place in the Romema neighbourhood in north Jerusalem at around 8am this morning, police reported.

A large number of officers were dispatched to locate the attackers near the scene of the crime, with footage of the incident posted on social media showing five officers armed with rifles.

Police reported that two people were arrested after being found hiding in a closed store in the area.

The three victims of the attack, Menachem Mendel Fisch, 20, Yosef Yitzhak Hershenboim, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, are all being treated in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center hospital for minor injuries and are expected to be discharged later today.

08:47 AM BST

Fresh EU sanctions should target IRGC and West Bank settlers, says Belgium

New European Union sanctions against Iran in response to the country’s recent attack on Israel should include the Revolutionary Guards, Hadja Lahbib, Belgium’s foreign minister, has said.

Speaking to journalists ahead of an EU ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, Ms Lahbib said that so far there was no consensus on what legal basis the Guards could be added to bloc-wide list of entities seen as terrorist organisations.

“We will discuss it together”, she said, adding: “I also think we have to expand sanctions against violent settlers [in the Palestinian West Bank]. We have to be balanced and make sure we won’t be accused of having double standards.”

08:31 AM BST

Update: Car ramming attackers arrested

The two attackers who rammed pedestrians before attempting to open fire with a makeshift gun in Jerusalem this morning have been arrested, police said.

The pair were reportedly found hiding in a closed store in the area after armed special forces units were deployed to track them down.

The three victims of the attack, Menachem Mendel Fisch, 20, Yosef Yitzhak Hershenboim, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, are all being treated in hospital for minor injuries and are expected to be discharged later today.

08:25 AM BST

Israel arrests Palestinian accused of killing West Bank teenager

Israeli forces have arrested a man accused of murdering a teenage Israeli settler in the West Bank earlier this month.

Ahmed Dawabsheh, 21, was detained last night in the West Bank town of Duma in connection with the killing of Benjamin Achimer, whose death sparked a wave of protests.

The 14-year-old shepherd went missing on April 12. After his body was found a day later, Israeli settlers stormed the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir, killing one Palestinian and wounding at least 25 others. Further violent protests erupted in the subsequent days, with homes and vehicles destroyed.

A statement from Israeli police said that Mr Dawabsheh “implicated himself” in the attack, adding that there had been significant developments in the investigation over the past day, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

08:09 AM BST

Five rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base, say security sources

At least five rockets were fired from Iraq towards a US military base in Syria on Sunday, security sources reported.

A US official, who was not named, told Reuters that a “failed rocket attack” involving five missiles was launched at a coalition base in Rumalyn, Syria, but no US troops were injured.

Following the attack, a US aircraft struck the launcher, with Iraqi security sources confirming a truck with a rocket launcher fixed to the back was destroyed in the Zunmar border region.

Iraqi security services have launched an investigation into the missile strikes and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement released to AFP, the security forces blamed “outlaw elements of having targeted a base of the international coalition with rockets in the heart of Syrian territory” at about 9.50pm (6.50pm GMT).

The attempted strike is the first against US forces in the region since early February and comes after Kataib Hezbollah, the Iraqi militant group, said it had decided to resume attacks after seeing little progress on talks to end the US-led military coalition in the country.

07:48 AM BST

Israeli police statement on Jerusalem terror attack

Ramming Attack - This morning around 08:00, a report was received regarding a ramming terror attack in which three pedestrians were run over by a vehicle on Mordechai Tekhelet Street in Jerusalem. As a result, the three pedestrians were lightly injured pic.twitter.com/weoY7QczMn — Israel Police (@israelpolice) April 22, 2024

07:45 AM BST

Armed Israeli police pursue car ramming attackers

Israeli forces pursue suspected attackers in a ramming attack that wounded three people - Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

07:44 AM BST

Teenager among Jerusalem terror attack victims

Two of the victims of a car ramming in Jerusalem’s Romema neighbourhood are being treated in hospital.

The two men, aged 21 and 15, suffered minor injuries, the Times of Israel reported.