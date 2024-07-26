Hundreds of crushed cars burn in three-alarm fire in Antelope Valley

A two-alarm blaze erupted at an auto recycling center in the Antelope Valley on July 25, 2024. (KTLA-TV)

Thick black smoke engulfed an Antelope Valley community as at least 300 crushed cars were ablaze Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A video posted on X showed a massive cloud of black smoke blocking out the sky.

A third alarm, or request for additional resources, was requested, a department spokesperson told The Times, and there was an evacuation order in place for the facility.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station had issued a shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood between Division Street and Challenger Way north of Avenue I. The order, issued at 4:42 p.m., said there were no evacuations of residences at this time.

The cause of the fire is not yet know. According to KTLA-TV, Sierra Highway in the area was shut down as crews fought the blaze.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.