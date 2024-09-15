Hundreds of cyclist hit the road in the fight against cancer

Sky News

The mother of a young girl treated by a surgeon accused of carrying out "inappropriate and unnecessary" operations has told Sky News her daughter had to use a wheelchair for nearly two years after surgery. Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has launched an investigation into the cases of 721 children after an expert review found Dr Yaser Jabbar was alleged to have caused "serious harm" through "unacceptable" treatment, according to a lawyer acting for families of some of the young patients. Now Claire Osborne, whose daughter Ella underwent corrective surgery on her leg by Dr Jabber in the summer of 2020, has called on a 2023 expert report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to be made public.