Hundreds of cyclist hit the road in the fight against cancer
Seventeen months after losing his dad, Christopher Reeve, to heart failure, Will's mother, Dana, died of cancer. Here's what happened to the young teen next
High levels of lead were found in a dozen brands of cinnamon powder and spice blends, according to testing by Consumer Reports.
Derisive TikTok post received viral response from women who have suffered since end of Roe v Wade
NEW YORK (AP) — The cuddles. The loyalty. The worshipful eyes. There's a lot of joy in having a dog, not the least of which is heading out for a brisk walk. And therein lies a peril some dog people should pay more attention to.
The British royal has confirmed that she has completed her cancer treatment, almost six months after revealing on 22 March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In a touching video message released on Monday, Catherine, 42, opened up about her "complex" cancer journey. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family."
"I had spent 26 years of my life dedicated to women's health. In one terrible decision, the Supreme Court sent the rights of women in America about 70 years backward."
The mother of a young girl treated by a surgeon accused of carrying out "inappropriate and unnecessary" operations has told Sky News her daughter had to use a wheelchair for nearly two years after surgery. Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has launched an investigation into the cases of 721 children after an expert review found Dr Yaser Jabbar was alleged to have caused "serious harm" through "unacceptable" treatment, according to a lawyer acting for families of some of the young patients. Now Claire Osborne, whose daughter Ella underwent corrective surgery on her leg by Dr Jabber in the summer of 2020, has called on a 2023 expert report by the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to be made public.
A drug that could reduce the risk of death in cancer patients is showing good promise during its second phase of clinical tests, drug-maker Pfizer announced Saturday.
Chronic inflammation has serious health consequences. Deepak Chopra says these 5 habits can help reduce it.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — On his first day of school at Newcomer Academy, Maikel Tejeda was whisked to the school library. The 7th grader didn’t know why.
“FLiRT” are the latest COVID variant surging in the U.S., but what are the current COVID symptoms associated with it? Here’s what to know, according to experts.
Two more California dairy herds have been infected by H5N1 bird flu, bringing the state's total to eight.
The state board accuses Dr. Robert Altman, a Modesto OB-GYN, of sexual exploitation and misconduct.
Trump loyalist John McEntee challenged Kamala Harris' debate line about women nearly dying from abortion bans. It happened to Carmen Broesder in Idaho.
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — The Rev. Anthony Navaratnam stood before his congregation and urged them to pray for the women from surrounding states who will flock to the new abortion clinic in town that opened in August.
A close contact of a Missouri resident identified as having a human case of the H5N1 avian flu also became sick around the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed.
The number of mpox infections in Uganda has risen to ten and all of the patients have a strain of the virus, clade 1b, that is more transmissible between people, a health official said on Saturday. The country borders the Democratic Republic of Congo where the current outbreak began in January 2023, making Uganda a particular focus point for health officials. The first two cases in Uganda were confirmed in July.
If you are trying to eat more fruits and vegetables, but you don't want to eat a salad, or you don't know how to fit them into your meal plan, you're in luck. KCRA 3's Lisa Gonzales has a simple and fast way to cram your daily fruits and veggies into one meal on this week's Farm-to-Fork Friday.
BBC Scotland journalist Nichola Rutherford recounts her experience of breast cancer treatment
First detected in the state Aug. 30, the number of confirmed infected herds has now more than doubled.