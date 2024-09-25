Hundreds die from cholera as war rages in Sudan

The conflict is making it hard to get treatment to those affected [AFP]

More than 430 people have died from cholera in the past month, Sudan's health ministry says, as civil war continues to ravage the country.

The number of infections has risen to about 14,000, it said in a statement.

It said it was doing all it can to "combat cholera in the affected states, amid the rise in infections".

Getting treatment to those affected areas is hugely complicated by the conflict which has killed up to 150,000 people since it began last year, according to the US special envoy for Sudan, Tom Perriello.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported that they are "regularly obstructed by both warring parties, the humanitarian response remains far below what is needed".

Sudan has been embroiled in a war since the army and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), began a vicious struggle for power in April 2023, leading to what the UN has called one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Over nine million people have been forced to flee their homes and there are fears of a widespread famine as people have not been able to grow any crops.

There have also been warnings of a possible genocide against non-Arabs in the western region of Darfur.

Cholera is a fast developing and highly contagious disease. It can cause diarrhoea, dehydration and death, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is relatively easy to cure, but rapid treatment is essential.

Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim declared a cholera outbreak in mid-August.

As well as the war, heavy rainfall and floods have also contributed to the cholera outbreak, compounded by crowding in displacement camps.

Esperanza Santos, MSF emergency coordinator for Sudan, said these elements had created a "perfect storm" for cholera to spread.

In some areas schools, markets and stores have been told to close to curb the spread of the disease.

Pregnant women and children are among those worst affected by the collapse of the health system, according to a new report from MSF.

It said 114 maternal deaths were recorded in the South Darfur region between January and August, while thousands of children are facing starvation.

[Getty Images/BBC]

