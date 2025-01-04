Hundreds of drink and drug drivers arrested

A 17-year-old boy was one of the 241 people arrested by Avon and Somerset Police [Avon and Somerset Police]

Hundreds of motorists were arrested in December after being found over the limit for alcohol or drugs.

A 17-year-old boy was among the arrests, after a car containing five people crashed into a telegraph pole in Pucklechurch, south Gloucestershire, on 15 December.

Nobody in the car sustained serious injuries and he was later charged with driving while over the alcohol limit and without a license or third-party insurance.

Avon and Somerset Police made 241 arrests over the course of the month using a range of tactics, including public reports and stop check sites.

Drink driving accounted for 62% of arrests, while drug driving offences accounted for 38%.

The most common age group was drivers aged between 25 and 34, accounting for 32% of arrests, followed by 35 to 44-year-olds (24%) and under-25s (20%).

Nearly 90% of those arrested were male.

Ch Insp Robert Cheeseman, who leads the force's roads policing and road safety unit, said: "Choosing to drive while impaired is not just illegal—it's a deeply irresponsible act that can shatter lives in an instant."

