Thousands of far-right protesters rally in London as Tommy Robinson supporters march on Parliament

Robinson is unable to join marchers on the front line (AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of Tommy Robinson supporters are marching from Victoria railway station to Parliament on Saturday.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, endorsed the Unite The Kingdom march despite being unable to attend after being remanded in custody.

The anti-Muslim campaigner's supporters were heard chanting "Oh Tommy, Tommy" and "We want Starmer out" ahead of the rally on Saturday morning.

The demonstration faces opposition from a planned counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism, which has called for "a massive anti-fascist demonstration" and urged supporters to "take to the streets."

Supporters were heard chanting, ‘Oh Tommy, Tommy’ (AFP via Getty Images)

The far right marchers carried Union Flags (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Robinson, 41, is accused of being in contempt of court after the airing of a film at a protest in Trafalgar Square in July.

He attended Folkestone police station on Friday where he was remanded ahead of a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

It is understood the airing of a film, titled Silenced, at the Trafalgar Square demonstration is one of six actions alleged to have breached the injunction between June and July.

The film is also pinned to the top of his X account.

Robinson was separately charged on Friday with failing to provide his mobile phone access code to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.

The Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police are due to be supported by officers from other forces across the country for the protests on Saturday, and the Met said there will be a “significant police presence” to ensure the two groups are kept apart.

The protest organised by Robinson is due to march from Victoria station to the southern end of Whitehall, while the counter-protest will begin at Regent Street St James’s and finish at the northern end of Whitehall.

The Met said static rallies are expected at the end of both marches.

Robinson will be held in custody in Folkestone until his court hearing on Monday.

He was released on unconditional bail in July and subsequently left the country, with Adam Payter, representing the Solicitor General, telling the High Court there “was nothing to prevent him from doing so”.

Mr Justice Johnson issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest but ordered that it not be carried out “until early October” to allow Robinson time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily or to apply to “set aside” the warrant.

Robinson posted a video of himself arriving at Luton Airport on October 20 and said he was surprised he had not been arrested.

He applied to set aside the warrant but his application was dismissed by Mr Justice Johnson on Friday.

The separate charge under the Terrorism Act relates to his arrest in July at a port in Kent, where he was accused of “frustration” of police counter-terrorism powers.

He allegedly failed to provide his mobile phone access code to officers at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone.

Under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police are allowed to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

The person who is detained can be held for up to six hours, is legally obliged to answer questions and must provide the password or access number for electronic devices, or be held to have committed a criminal offence if they refuse.

Robinson said he objected to a request from police for the number to his phone because there was privileged information on the device relating to an ongoing High Court case.

Protesters take part in a counter demonstration to a far right pro-UK rally (AP)

Roads around Trafalgar Square have been closed off (AP)

Elsewhere in London, the roads around Trafalgar Square have been closed off by police as protesters start to spill over from a Chris Kaba march.

More activists have arrived holding signs reading "no more deaths in custody" and "no justice. No peace".

Some can be seeing wearing face coverings and Palestine badges.

An activist has stressed to the crowd and press in central London that they are not here "just for the Kaba family", but for all "grieving" families who are "bereaved at the hands of the state".