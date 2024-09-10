Hundreds gather in honor of Officer Zane Coolidge
PLEA fundraiser for Officer Zane Coolidge brought hundreds who shared memories of him while raising money for his wife and infant daughter Wednesday.
PLEA fundraiser for Officer Zane Coolidge brought hundreds who shared memories of him while raising money for his wife and infant daughter Wednesday.
A husband accused in France of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her has complained that HIS life has been ruined by the trial.Dominique Pelicot, 71, blamed his wife, Gisele, because she refused to go along with his “swinging” demands, a court in Avignon was told.Prison psychologist Marianne Douteau said Pelicot, a retired electrician, believed his marriage would have continued if he hadn’t been caught out after drugging his spouse and subjecting her to sex with other me
Zoey Hawkins was remembered as “vibrant and loving” girl on an online fundraiser
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
The child's mother has been charged with manslaughter, according to multiple reports
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
The hip-hop mogul did not show up to a virtual hearing, meaning the plaintiff is automatically awarded a default judgment
‘I’m sorry but the least people can do is bring even a small gift,’ one person writes on Reddit
According to an initial investigation, the 2-year-olds were accidentally left in the vehicle and later located by family.
“I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it. I was playing games. It was a dopamine hit.”
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — She eulogized John Gaudreau through tears that would not be held back, her stories punctuated by sniffles, even an occasional laugh about falling in love with a young man with a mohawk, and the immeasurable heartbreak over a life that ended “way too soon.” Meredith Gaudreau had more to share about her husband than tales of his modest start on ice and rise to NHL stardom — their family of four was soon to become five; she recently revealed to John he would be a father again.
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
James Pinker, 34, was convicted in June for sexually assaulting two children, authorities say
In the final minutes before Eastern Flight 212 crashed in Charlotte, the pilots were engaged in small talk that mostly had nothing to do with flying.
Shane Curry, 20, is accused of killing Nevaeh Goddard, 17
Christina and Tarek, who were married from 2009 to 2018 and starred on 'Flip or Flop' together until 2022, also share daughter Taylor, 13
Three men in South Africa are accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs on their farm in a case that has outraged the public. The men appeared in court Tuesday in the northern province of Limpopo. It is alleged that in August, a truck belong to a dairy company dumped potentially expired goods at Olivier's farm, prompting the women, Locadia Ndlovu and Maria Makgatho, to trespass and try to collect the products.
"She's having none of it and is demanding we reschedule it again until next summer," one bride wrote on Reddit
"I feel like I have more loved ones who have died than are still alive."
Witnesses alleged to police that Flor Ontiveros attempted to drown her 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old nephew, according to a police report