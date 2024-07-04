Hundreds of Firefighters Battle 133 Acre Bush Fire in Ventura County

California firefighters said a major response is underway to tackle the Sharp fire, a 133 acre brush fire Ventura county, which was 15% contained as of Wednesday, July 3.

Footage shared the Ventura County Fire Department shows firefighting aircraft over the Simi Valley hills, dropping flame suppressants by air “to tackle hotspots,” according to fire official Andy VanSkiver, who is seen in the video.

VanSkiver added that around 200 firefighters were on scene to tackle the blaze, which began Wednesday afternoon.

Residents evacuated from nearby homes were allowed to return Wednesday evening, but local authorities urged them to avoid the area, Los Angeles Times reported. Credit: Ventura County Fire Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

Andy Van Guyver, Mentor County Fire Department on scene of the sharp fire currently has 133 acres with 200 firefighters on scene.

We're using aircraft and helicopters behind me to take out the hot spots.

We also have one number two air tankers on scene that are dropping pods, 60 homes are in the evacuation order information and this guy or Mentor County.