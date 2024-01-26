Hundreds of fish found dead in Susquehanna River

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — He testified for under three minutes. But former President Donald Trump still broke a judge's rules on what he could tell a jury about writer E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault and defamation allegations, and he left the courtroom Thursday bristling to the spectators: “This is not America.” Testifying in his own defense in the defamation trial, Trump didn't look at the jury during his short, heavily negotiated stint on the witness stand. Because of the complex legal context of the