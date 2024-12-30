Hundreds flock to Kent village after ‘extremely rare’ sighting of American warbler

The American yellow warbler was spotted on Christmas Eve at a village near Maidstone in Kent, the first reported sighting in the UK of the species since 2017 - NEIL COLGATE/SWNS

Hundreds of “twitchers” have descended on a village in Kent after a rare sighting of an American bird.

Birdwatchers from across the country flocked from as far away as Yorkshire to catch a glimpse of the “extremely rare” American yellow warbler.

The foreign visitor was first spotted in New Hythe, near Maidstone, on Christmas Eve – its first sighting on British shores since 2017.

Bird enthusiasts have travelled from far and wide to see the vibrant yellow creature.

The species, which is native to North America and the Caribbean, has been spotted in the UK on just a handful of occasions, although it is not listed as endangered in the wild.

Glenn Honey, who first spotted the bird on Christmas Eve morning, said he was left “shaking” with excitement over the encounter.

Birdwatchers from across the country travelled to New Hythe in Kent to spot the American yellow warbler - REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe

The 56-year-old explained: “I’ve been birdwatching for about 12 years and had an inkling it was an American warbler.”

He said the bird was bright yellow and comparable to the size of a robin.

“It made me very excited and I was shaking – it was just different to anything I’d seen before,” he said.

After sharing some photos in a local bird WhatsApp group, the area was soon full with people eager to spy the rare creature.

Mr Honey said: “We all think it came from North America and was assisted by the wind caused by some of the storms we’ve had in recent weeks.”

‘Drawn a big crowd’

Neil Colgate, another keen local birdwatcher, said hundreds of people have travelled to Kent to see the bird.

Mr Colgate, who has been on bird-watching trips to Costa Rica and the Amazon rainforest, said: “It was right place, right time for a change.

“It’s really rare. People came from Yorkshire to see it. It has drawn a big crowd.”

He said when he visited on Christmas Eve, there were about 60 or 70 people, but by Christmas Day it had reportedly attracted up to 400 people.

‘Hunkering down’

“It wasn’t seen yesterday but it could be hunkering down in the cold weather,” Mr Colgate added.

The bird, believed to be an infant male, was last seen in the area on Friday despite huge crowds continuing to gather over the weekend.

One keen birdwatcher drove 240 miles from Yorkshire in the hope of catching a glimpse of the warbler, which is described by The British Trust for Ornithology as “an extremely rare visitor to Britain and Ireland”.

Another twitcher said he had waited three hours to see the bird.

The last reported sighting of a yellow warbler in the UK is understood to have been on the Isle of Portland in Dorset in 2017.