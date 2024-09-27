Hundreds of Florida College Students Are Sheltering on Campus Ahead of Hurricane Helene's Landfall: 'I Miss My Bed'

Helene was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, with hours to go before it makes landfall

Joe Raedle/Getty Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Several Florida colleges and universities have closed schools and issued shelter-in-place orders on campus ahead of Hurricane Helene, according to NBC News, CNN, NBC 8 and the Tallahassee Democrat.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the storm strengthened to category 4, with "catastrophic storm surge and life-threatening winds" hitting 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Helene is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, between the Tampa Bay and Tallahassee areas.

Several colleges issued shelter-in-place orders on campus, including Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida A&M University, Tallahassee State College and the University of South Florida.

Other universities not in Tallahassee have also canceled classes with plans to reopen Monday, Sept. 30, including New College of Florida in Sarasota, South Florida State College in Highlands County, Pasco-Hernando State College in Spring Hill, Hillsborough Community College in Plant City and Keiser University in Sarasota, Tampa, Clearwater and New Port Richey.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Florida State University

FSU's emergency management team issued an alert announcing that, out of an “abundance of caution,” students living on campus would be relocated to the Augustus B. Turnbull Conference Center as the city waits for the storm to pass.

“No one will be able to remain in the residence halls,” the alert stated. “The conference center facility includes hurricane shutters and debris curtains on windows and well as emergency generators large enough to power air handler units in the facility.”

Students off campus have been instructed to “follow the direction of local emergency management officials.” The school stated that everyone should remain inside until the storm passes and the school says it's "all clear."

FSU student Anastasia Russel, 18, one of the students sheltering-in-place on campus, told CNN that she’s concerned her dorm will be destroyed. “Yeah, it’s rough,” she said. “I just miss my bed.”

“I brought plenty of snacks so hopefully it’ll hold me over and we can leave tomorrow morning,” she said. “We have to stay here until FSU gets the all clear.”

The school had provided them with sandwiches and juice and instructed students to bring only one suitcase to the conference center, Russell told CNN.

Getty University of South Florida

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said that the city was preparing Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Tallahassee State College to abide by protocol.

"We have a student population of about 70,000," Dailey said, per NBC News. "Yesterday, they shut down the college campuses. We have encouraged the students to go home to be safe. Those students that will be remaining, we have great shelters in place where they can also go to be safe.”



