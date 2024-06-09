Hundreds gather for parade honoring Medgar Evers
Hundreds gather for parade honoring Medgar Evers
Hundreds gather for parade honoring Medgar Evers
The 15th-floor courtroom that was widely described as dingy and depressing during the Trump hush-money trial had considerably brightened on Wednesday, and it was not because those tawdry proceedings had ended in a conviction.The venue was less dismal because the shades on the windows set high on one wall were no longer drawn, as they had been at the insistence of the Secret Service while the former president they are still sworn to protect was present.Instead of Donald Trump, the defendant’s cha
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
The teen who was shot is now "paying the ultimate price" for playing the game, his father said.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager who was convicted of fatally shooting four students at his high school in Michigan is appealing his life sentence, his attorneys announced Friday.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Texas court to allow him to liquidate his assets as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
The Municipality of Fundy-St. Martins went to court this week to force Philip Hutchings to remove a tent his church had been using for services. Officials had applied to the Court of King's Bench for an order to remove the tent, alleging it contravenes the Community Planning Act, the Building Code Administration Act or both. They also alleged the church violated the Nuisance Bylaw with all of the noise generated by gatherings. In the end, both sides came to a quick and amicable agreement on Tues
A 75-year-old woman at a Saskatoon campground was threatened at knifepoint by a woman who went on to steal her truck, and tried to abduct the senior in the process, according to police.Police were called around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday about a robbery in progress at a campground in the 1600 block of Avenue P South, a Friday news release said. That's the location of the Gordon Howe Campground, which borders Saskatoon French Elementary School.The 75-year old woman was in her camper when she saw a woman
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked in the nation’s capital Copenhagen Friday evening by a man who was subsequently arrested, according to her office. “The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said, adding she was hit while in a public square in central Copenhagen. Police confirmed Friday on social platform X…
The family’s child hasn’t seen the 8-month-old since the end of April, according to court documents.
Gabby Petito, 22, disappeared on a cross-country journey with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, in the summer of 2021.
Howard University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to revoke the honorary degree given to Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2014, saying he is “no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.”
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New York City police officer was charged with attempted murder on Friday after authorities say he shot another driver during an instance of road rage in New Jersey and then fled the scene.
We used to be a country founded on freedom! But I guess that doesn't extend to some YouTube stunts, as Alex Choi has found out.
NEW YORK (AP) — For years prosecutors saw a connection in the killings of three young women who disappeared in the winter of 1993 and 1994, their nude bodies found strangled, beaten and left in similar poses in the Long Island brush.
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Seventeen years after she was accused of killing her British roommate, Amanda Knox returned to an Italian court to hear the outcome of a slander charge that has stuck long after she was exonerated of the murder.
MILAN (AP) — Amanda Knox told Italian TV on Thursday that she was surprised by a Florence appeals court's decision to find her guilty of slander in light of a European court ruling that police who took her confession had violated her human rights.