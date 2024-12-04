Hundreds of Goats Hired for Fire Prevention Grazing in South Denver Metro

Aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin hired 1,200 goats to prevent fires in the South Denver metro area, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) announced in a post on December 3.

According to SMFR, the herd was brought in by Goat Green, a Colorado-based organization specializing in fire mitigation through grazing, to “graze on dry vegetation, reducing fire fuels and improving access for emergency responders in the event of a wildfire.”

The initiative was aimed to help accelerate containment in the event of a fire, thus protecting Lockheed Martin employees and the neighboring communities.

“We’re really proud of Lockheed for taking these steps that are so important in the resiliency and the fire resistance that is so badly needed,” said SMFR’s Selena Silva. Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful