Hundreds of homes without power in Storm Bert

Homes were expected to have power restored by Sunday night [Phil Coomes/BBC]

Hundreds of homes in Suffolk have experienced power cuts as Storm Bert battered the East of England.

UK Power Networks said it was working to restore electricity after "unplanned" outages in several pockets across the county.

These included 600 homes in several villages north of Ipswich, more than 240 homes in Debenham and surrounding villages, and 86 homes along the A140, between Stonham Aspal and Wetheringsett.

"Engineers are working quickly and safely to repair damage to our network," said UK Power Networks, with current issues in Suffolk expected to be resolved later on Sunday.

"We apologise to those customers impacted, and we understand how difficult is to be without power.

"Additional teams are on duty and our engineers are working hard to restore power."

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links