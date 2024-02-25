Hundreds of JCPS students tackle community issues at 'JusticeFest'

CBC

A family in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., is reeling after an incident at the community's elementary school last month, and community leaders say it harkens back to residential schools. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 22. That's when Dylan Kakfwi says his partner got a call from the principal of Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School, asking her to come in.He said the principal, Benjamin Adams, told Kakfwi's partner their eight-year-old son Cashis was backhanded by his teacher, and that the teacher had rep