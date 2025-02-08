Hundreds join Sheffield march for boy fatally stabbed at school

Mark Willgoose, right, Harvey’s father, outside Sheffield town hall as he prepares to march to Bramall Lane in memory of his son.

Mark Willgoose, right, Harvey’s father, outside Sheffield town hall as he prepares to march to Bramall Lane in memory of his son. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

The family of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who died after being stabbed at his school in Sheffield, led a march through the city in tribute to him.

Harvey’s parents, Caroline and Mark, held a banner as they marched from Sheffield town hall towards Sheffield United’s stadium in Bramall Lane.

Their son died on Monday after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic School in Granville Road.

This week floral tributes were placed across the city, including at Bramall Lane stadium, home to Sheffield United Football Club, which Harvey supported.

Hundreds of people joined the march. Fans of United and Portsmouth football clubs brought banners, red and white balloons and placards, applauding and chanting “there’s only one Harvey Willgoose” as they made their way towards St Mary’s Church, where a mass was held. One tribute, written on a Sheffield United shirt, read: “RIP Harvey. Forever in our hearts.”

Applause also broke out across the Hawthorns during West Bromwich Albion’s game against Sheffield Wednesday. A chant of Harvey’s name was heard in the away end, followed by a chant of “Sheffield”.

“The walk today is about coming together as a community. As a community we are all grieving that a child’s life has been taken so tragically,” Sahira Irshad of Sheffield Mums United, who supported the march, said in an interview with the Guardian.

“As a community, we stand together showing support to Harvey Willgoose’s family and friends. Life is precious. Harvey’s loss shows the fragility of life. We must come together as one to tackle the issues surrounding knife crime.”

The march was also supported by Sheffield anti-knife crime charity Always An Alternative.

An organiser, Spencer Starkes, wrote in a Facebook post: “Since news broke earlier this week we’ve been working with Sheffield council, South Yorkshire police and Sheffield United to organise [a] peaceful gathering outside the town hall.

“This will be a peaceful gathering and walk, it’s about one thing and one thing only: getting these [knives] took off our streets.

“Please share as far you can and let’s get one hell of a turnout.”

An online fundraising appeal for the funeral costs has raised more than £17,000. Appeal organiser Jenna Hitchcock said in a post on Wednesday: “Thank you all so much for helping us reach target.

“I’m overwhelmed with your generosity. You can still donate let’s smash this target! Harvey you have touched the hearts of the nation.”

All Saints Catholic high school separately paid tribute to the 15-year-old, saying he was “an invaluable part of our school community”.

Steve Davies, the CEO of St Clare Catholic multi-academy trust, offered the family condolences and said Harvey’s death “shakes us to the core”.

Davies added: “Harvey was an immensely popular young man with his fellow students and teachers alike, he had a smile that would light up the room. Harvey was young. He was precious. He was loved.

“We are all struggling to process what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with Harvey’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

In a statement released by South Yorkshire police earlier this week, the Willgoose family said: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’. Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

The statement continued: “Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man. At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield crown court on Thursday charged with murder, affray and possession of a knife and is being held in a youth detention centre.

A trial date was fixed for 30 June.