Hundreds of junior rangers gather for summer camp

Around 200 junior rangers took part in an action-packed eight-day summer camp hosted by the Canadian military late last month.

Okpiapik Camp is located at the Valcartier Cadet Training Centre in Quebec.

The week ended with an awards ceremony, where standout performers in the week’s activities were honoured for their efforts. One of them was Ivujivik’s Tiivi Tullaugak.

Tullaugak showed impressive leadership among his peers, said Maj. Dexter Ruiz-Laing, deputy commander of the 2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol, and organizer of the event.

The leadership team, which ranges from 16 to 18 years old, is the highest-tiered group of rangers.

“We did a military-style inspection in the leadership platoon,” said Ruiz-Laing in a phone interview.

Tullaugak was in charge of the platoon and led the tour through the shacks.

“He did a really good job, being in control and making sure he was the leader,” said Ruiz-Laing.

At the end of the camp, Tullaugak received the Strathcona trophy. The honour is given to the best junior ranger in the leadership course.

Other awards given out during the ceremony included coins. Two coins went to Nunavimmiut junior rangers Akpahatak Tukolik, of Kangirsuk, and Deseray Qaunnaaluk, from Ivujivik, for their teamwork.

According to Ruiz-Laing, 98 Nunavik junior rangers went to the camp. In total, there are 14 Inuit junior ranger patrols in Nunavik with approximately 300 rangers in the region.

Kativik Regional Government’s chairperson Hilda Snowball was also in attendance at the award ceremony.

“A huge piece of the Junior Ranger program is the involvement of both local communities and the local government,” Ruiz-Laing said.

“The support of people like Hilda Snowball is both phenomenal and incredibly important.”

Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News