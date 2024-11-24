Hundreds of knives confiscated in week of action

Police have taken 338 knives off the streets and made 20 knife-related arrests as part of a targeted week of action.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Operation Sceptre was aimed at keeping communities safe.

Tackling knife crime and serious violence was a "key priority" all year, said the force, adding that the week-long operation was an "opportunity to intensify efforts".

Acting Insp Christian Lavin said it had "made a huge impact".

'Making a difference'

Between 11 and 17 November, officers visited 47 schools across the districts to educate young people on the dangers of knife crime and prevent them from being drawn into serious violence.

A knife arch was temporarily set up at City College Southampton for students to voluntarily walk through to detect any items they should not be carrying.

Knife sweeps were also carried out in open spaces across the force's area to clear any discarded or hidden knives.

Acting Insp Lavin said: "We are taking more knives off the streets in our communities, which is making a difference as knife-related crimes reduced by 8.6% compared to the last four years."

Last year, the force made available permanent surrender bins for people to anonymously dispose of offensive weapons.

