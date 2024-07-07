Hundreds line streets to pay respects ahead of Rob Burrow’s funeral

Hearse passes the Featherstone Lions club where he first began playing - ASADOUR GUZELIAN/GUZELIAN

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to say a final goodbye to Rob Burrow, the Rugby League player and campaigner, whose funeral took place in Yorkshire on Sunday.

Burrow, who spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos, winning the Super League eight times and playing for England on 15 occasions and for Great Britain five times, died aged 41 last month after a four-and-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

He was diagnosed with the condition two years after retiring, and spent his final years increasing awareness about the fatal condition and raising millions of pounds for research.

Speaking after his death, his wife Lindsey, 41, who cared for her husband during his illness, said: “I was incredibly proud and fortunate to call Rob my husband.

“I am unbelievably proud of the campaigning he’s done to raise awareness and the millions of pounds that have been raised in his name for MND charities. He was simply the best. Our Hero.”

Rob and Lindsey Burrow at a Leeds Rhinos match - ALAN McKENZIE/SHUTTERSTOCK

The couple got together when they were just 15.

Supporters threw flowers as his funeral cortege passed through West Yorkshire on its way to Pontefract Crematorium, for a private service attended by 161 guests.

The procession stopped at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground, where he first began playing as a junior, and a book of condolence was opened for mourners to sign.

Crowds lined the route with many wearing rugby shirts bearing Burrow’s name and number 7, while others waved flags in the blue and yellow colours of the Leeds Rhinos.

Best friend Kevin Sinfield, the England men’s rugby union defence coach, flew back from the first Test against the All Blacks in New Zealand to attend the funeral.

Last year, Sinfeld carried Burrow across the finish line of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which saw more than 10,000 participants taking part to raise money for MND.

The pair raised £15 million together and were awarded CBEs for their charity work. Burrow also received an MBE.

Crowd pays their respects as his hearse passes - ASADOUR GUZELIAN/GUZELIAN

Those attending the funeral included Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington who was joined by Burrow’s former teammates Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Jamie Peacock.

The hearse included a picture of Burrow holding the Super League trophy as well as his MBE and CBE medals.

Stephen Hambleton, 64, a Leeds Rhino season ticket holder, who hung shirts on a line across the front window of his home in tribute, told the BBC: “I hope his legacy goes on for ever, especially with his MND contributions.

“He just brought so much awareness to it and this is me saying thank you to him.”

Burrow also wrote a book about his condition and allowed BBC documentary crews into his home to document his decline with MND, in a film which won a National Television Award nomination.

The debilitating condition causes muscles to waste away after a loss of nerve cells that control movement, speech and breathing.

His best friend Kevin Sinfield, with his wife Jayne, arrives at Pontefract Crematorium for the funeral - IAN HODGSON/PA

There is no effective treatment or cure and half of the 1,500 people diagnosed each year die within 24 months.

Borrow won eight club Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups for Leeds Rhinos as well as his England and Great Britain caps before retiring in 2017.

He died at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, surrounded by his family, on June 2.

In a final message, which he asked to be shared after his death, he urged people not to “waste a moment” of their lives.

He said: “In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.”

The funeral was held on Rob Burrow Day, July 7, in honour of the number 7 he used to wear.

As well as his wife Lindsey, he leaves behind Macy, 11, Maya, eight, and Jackson, four.