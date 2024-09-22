Hundreds of Louisville runners participate in 2024 Bourbon & Beyond 5K
Hundreds of Louisville runners participate in 2024 Bourbon & Beyond 5K
Hundreds of Louisville runners participate in 2024 Bourbon & Beyond 5K
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper recently spoke about Steven Stamkos.
All five players cut were returned to their respective Junior teams.
This former Buffalo Sabres forward had NHL offers but elected to sign an AHL deal to join the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.
The combat sports world can be a fickle mistress, which a former UFC headliner continued to discover Friday. Alex Oliveira made his bareknuckle boxing debut at a REN TV Fight Club event in Russia. He was knocked down twice in the first round and suffered a TKO loss to…
An 86-year-old woman who had suffered a suspected heart attack waited 25 hours in a hospital corridor for a ward bed - before giving up and going home. Maria Bodea, 86, had a suspected heart attack failure at home and was taken to St Helier Hospital, Sutton, London, by ambulance. But there were no ward beds available and the gran-of-two was put on a trolley bed in a corridor with up to 20 others, her family say. Widow Maria and her daughter Sanda Ghiurcusor, 57, were stationed next to a door leading outside, forcing them to wear wooly hats to keep warm. A spokesperson for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “While we always do our best for our patients, these are not the conditions we want to care for them in and we are really sorry that Mrs Bodea did not have a good experience. “When our services are exceptionally busy, as they are at the moment, we sometimes have to care for people in other areas of the hospital until a suitable bed becomes available - this is always only a temporary measure and patients are supervised by clinical teams at all times.”
It was another action packed day at the Montreal Canadiens' training camp in Brossard, here are my takeaways.
The oft-injured goaltender signed a three-year, contract extension worth $11 million, which begins in 2025.
Johnny Gaudreau, an 11-year NHL veteran, was killed in a bicycle crash alongside his brother Matthew Gaudreau last month
Andre De Grasse is enjoying the high of being a gold medallist once again.
Baby Benoit was an early present for the Laval, Qc. native, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Sept. 19.
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield appeared on the "Casa De Klub" podcast and said players were "stressed out" with Tom Brady leading the team.
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani looked up at the boisterous crowd that turned out to cheer him and the Los Angeles Dodgers — and entertained each and every spectator with one of the greatest individual performances, and seasons, in major league history.
Taylor Swift’s fans took note of the special cups that she and others in her Arrowhead Stadium suite at Sunday’s Chiefs game.
The contract situation of Igor Shesterkin is a topic that continues to be a strong point of conversation through the start of training camp.
The free agent acquisition is penciled into the bottom pair, but his career numbers are concerning.
Scott Pianowski plays fantasy football traffic cop with some green lights, yellow lights and red lights to help set your Week 3 lineups.
BERLIN (AP) — Team World just needs two more match wins to claim the Laver Cup a third straight time.
Many top tight ends are off to a slow start, but George Kittle is one who isn't. He's the No. 1 option at the position this week vs. the Rams.
BEIJING (AP) — World top-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week's China Open in Beijing, citing personal reasons.
Looking for advice on how to handle Week 3 of the fantasy football season? Here's everything you need to know.