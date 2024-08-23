Hundreds of mourners line the street for funeral of seven-year-old Southport victim

The coffin of the seven-year-old girl Elsie Dot Stancombe, killed in the Southport stabbing attacks, is carried into St John's Church, during her funeral in Birkdale - ADAM VAUGHAN/Shutterstock

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Southport for the third child killed in the Southport attack who will be laid to rest in a “celebration of her life”.

Mourners will gather at St John’s Church in Birkdale to celebrate the life of Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who was killed along with Bebe King, six, and Alice Da Silva Aguiar, nine, in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift dance class on July 29.

The attack also left eight children and two adults injured.

Elsie Dot Stancombe made her way to St John's church in a white horse-drawn carriage draped in rainbow fabric - CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY IMAGES

Hundreds of flowers and tributes lined the pavement outside Atkinson Art Centre Southport for seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, six, and Alice Da Silva Aguiar, nine - PAUL CURRIE/PA

Elsie Dot Stancombe's family have asked that her funeral be known as Elsie's special day - POLICE HANDOUT

The day began with Elsie travelling to her home on Arundel Road via Liverpool Road from Birkdale village and passing Farnborough Road at around 9am, as confirmed by FJ Gibb Funeral Directors.

Elsie’s family have encouraged parents and friends from Farnborough Road Primary School who wish to pay their respects to visit the school on the procession’s way to the church.

Elsie’s family have asked that her funeral be referred to as “Elsie’s Special Day”.