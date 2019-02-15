Hundreds of northern athletes descend on Red Deer, Alta., for Canada Winter Games

Some of the North's best and brightest young athletes will be in action over the next two weeks in Red Deer, Alta., taking part in the Canada Winter Games.

With the games' opening ceremonies set to take part on Friday, Feb. 15, here's a look at each of the three territories' travelling teams and how you can follow CBC North's reporters on the ground at one of Canada's largest multi-sport competitions.

Team Yukon

Over 100 Yukon athletes will take part in 15 different sports at the Canada Games, including several in which they will be the only territory participating: artistic swimming, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

The Yukon team finished with an impressive eight medals at the 2015 Games. Expectations are tempered somewhat for the 2019 iteration, though, as the squad is composed primarily of younger athletes who hope to use the competition to gain experience at a national level.

The Canadian Press More

Hockey player Kyron Crosby, Yukon's flag-bearer, said he's excited to represent his territory and that his team plans to turn some heads.

"I think we're going to be pretty strong," he said. "I think if we play together and play like brothers... we all grew up playing hockey together, so I think we're going to be pretty good."

Two to watch: Derek Deuling and Sonjaa Schmidt, cross country skiing. Yukon's cross-country ski program has produced several Olympic competitors and Canada Games medals throughout the years, including several in 2015.

Though the teenaged Deuling and Schmidt will have tough competition due to cross-country skiing's 23-and-under age category, the two skiers are both coming off multiple top-10 finishes at the Eastern Canadian Championships earlier this month and could surprise in Red Deer.

George Maratos/CBC More

Team Northwest Territories

The Northwest Territories' contingent at the 2019 games includes 157 participants in 12 different sports. Six communities are represented: several athletes are from Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River and Fort Smith; table tennis athlete Shannan Bonnetrouge will represent Fort Providence; and Casey Tai, from Paulatuk, is the territory's lone badminton athlete.

Jane Sponagle/CBC More

Story continues