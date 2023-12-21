Hundreds of Oklahoma County families could be evicted just days before Christmas
A Baltimore mother is demanding answers after she said her second grade son was assaulted twice at his elementary school. Cherise Harper said her 7-year-old son, Andre, was assaulted at Matthew A. Henson Elementary School on Dec. 7. "My child was left inside of a classroom by himself. Two students dragged my son into the classroom, locked him in there and kicked and stomped him until they got tired. The teacher was not present. No adults were present at all. Nobody called me, nobody sent my child to the nurse," Harper said.
Layton Christian Academy students jumped into action after a mother and her two children were pinned underneath a vehicle in the school's parking lot. Surveillance footage shows the Good Samaritans rushing to lift the car off of the family.
Prince Harry has revealed that he and wife Meghan Markle have continued a Windsor family tradition during Christmas with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Iran has hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying British pressure for her to be pardoned.
Speaking out for the first time, the son of a wealthy Pennsylvania dentist who murdered his own wife on an African vacation -- and then tried to cover it up -- says he didn't believe his father, Larry Rudolph, could do such a thing until he saw "horrifying" photos from the scene and heard soul-crushing testimony at trial last year. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Julian Rudolph said his father now calls him from federal prison, where he's serving a life sentence, but Julian "very rarely" picks up, unable to forgive the man convicted of fatally shooting Bianca Rudolph in 2016 so he could collect nearly $5 million in life insurance and live freely with his longtime mistress. Julian and his sister, AnaBianca, have been trying to recover millions of dollars they believe their father took from them after their mother's death.
Doctors who have been treating released hostages confirmed some suffered violent sexual assaults while they were held captive in Gaza.
FBI agents say Suren Seetal, 36, was ambushed at a Miramar warehouse.
E. Scott Sills was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of his wife and business partner Susann Sills
Roger Dale Parham was believed by the FBI to be on the run and headed to Mexico when he failed to show up in court on 1998 rape charges
The boy was reported missing from Wichita, Kansas, officials say.
He kept the 16-year-old migrant in a trailer for nearly two weeks during the first abduction in New York, feds say.
Royal Christmas dinner: See what King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William, Zara Tindall and more royals traditionally eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Christmas Day
Leonor Priestle and her son Robert Yancy Jr. were both arrested following the escape
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they've charged two people with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Rose Kerwin, whose body was found in a river near Pakenham, Ont., in November.The 50-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 13, a day after a body was found in the Mississippi River. Police identified the body as Kerwin's and deemed her death suspicious at the time.In a news release Tuesday, OPP said they've charged 56-year-old Marcel Lapensee from Carleton Place, Ont., and 23-yea
The Pakistani couple were jailed for life for killing Saman Abbas, 18, over an arranged marriage.
Blade Silvano used ‘careful deception’ to convince her victim she was a man, Cambridge Crown Court heard.
It has been eight months since Nathan's family in Waterloo region has seen him and now the family is holding a vigil in Waterloo this weekend to renew hope that he's is still out there somewhere.Nathan, 37, who grew up in Waterloo region, has been missing since May 12, when he was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West in Toronto, leaving behind his cellphone and wallet at home. There have been no confirmed sightings of Nathan since he went missing.Nathan's c
NYPD officials said they found the children “unconscious and unresponsive" on Monday
A U.S. Navy petty officer was carrying a large teddy bear when he showed up at a Long Island train station for what he thought was a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl, the feds said Tuesday. But Douglas Engstrom’s meet-up Friday turned out to be with an undercover FBI agent, and now he faces the possibility of 10 years to life in prison. Engstrom, 36, a divorced father of two children ...
Pauline Quinn suffered 29 injuries, including a fractured skull, when she was murdered by Lawrence Bierton.