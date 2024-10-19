Hundreds ordered to evacuate from fast-moving Oakland Hills fire

Storyful

Drone video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows a man whom they identify as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar hurling a stick at the drone in what were said to be his “last moments” before being killed in southern Gaza on Wednesday, October 16.Sinwar was believed to have been the architect behind the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, that prompted the current conflict in Gaza.The IDF said Sinwar was killed in Rafah on Wednesday evening alongside two other Hamas members. The soldiers involved were not actively searching for Sinwar at the time, they said.The location of the video has been confirmed as a building in the Tal as-Sultan area of Rafah Governorate. Storyful could not independently verify the identity of the man in the video. However, graphic video circulated online showing the lifeless body of a man closely resembling the Hamas leader lying in the same room. Credit: IDF via Storyful