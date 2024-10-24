Hundreds of paddleboarders dress as witches for annual event
This is the moment hundreds of paddleboarders took to the water - dressed as witches. More than 300 people paddled on a lake in Chatfield State Park in Colorado last week (October 12). They were taking part in the annual Witch Paddle - an enchanting blend of outdoor fun and Halloween spirit. Anna Marie Madai, co-founder of Witch Paddle LLC said: "Weather was fantastic so we had an amazing turnout of 307 witches on the water this year." Launched in 2021 with just 80 participants, Witch Paddle has grown - with last year’s event drawing over 400 participants.