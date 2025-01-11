Hundreds of people in dinosaur costumes hit Clematis Street to break Guinness World Record

Reuters

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is set for an inaugural launch of its giant New Glenn rocket on Sunday, a long-awaited first leap to Earth orbit that sets up one of the biggest challenges yet to industry dominance enjoyed by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Standing 30 stories tall, New Glenn has been a core focus for Blue Origin since the beginning of its decade-long development, representing a multibillion-dollar effort to sate demand for satellite constellation launches and snatch market share from SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9. If successful in its debut, New Glenn can later start launching Amazon's broadband internet satellite constellation, Kuiper, that will rival SpaceX's Starlink network, accelerating competition on another front.