Hundreds of people in dinosaur costumes hit Clematis Street to break Guinness World Record
People gathered in downtown West Palm Beach hoping to break a Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.
People gathered in downtown West Palm Beach hoping to break a Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.
That wasn't all they found.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A spacecraft has beamed back some of the best close-up photos yet of Mercury’s north pole.
The team from Durham University uses gravitational lensing to observe stars across the universe.
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
When are the full moons in 2025? Here's what you need to know about the upcoming full moons and the zodiac signs they're in.
The world's first wooden satellite has officially been deployed. Built by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the timber-clad device hitched a ride on a SpaceX mission which brought it to the International Space Station last November. Now, NASA says that the tiny satellite, dubbed LignoSat, were finally released into the wild last month, in an experiment that will explore the viability of using wood in space — which if fruitful, could offer a more sustainable alternative to traditi
The villainous dinosaur from 'Jurassic Park' probably never had an affinity for water.
Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma on Tuesday reiterated his expectation that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to reshape the world over the next decade, a month after predicting how changes brought by the technology will surpass everyone's imagination. In a video speech posted on the social-media account of his eponymous foundation to mark the 10th anniversary of a rural teachers programme, Ma - a former teacher himself - said the rise of AI and China's demographic shifts will create new
That's the titanosaur, one of the largest land animals to ever exist, dwarfing nearly everything around it. Roaming the planet during the Late Cretaceous period — approximately 100 million years ago — titanosaurs are part of a family of sauropod dinosaurs known for their massive size, long necks and incredible diversity.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is set for an inaugural launch of its giant New Glenn rocket on Sunday, a long-awaited first leap to Earth orbit that sets up one of the biggest challenges yet to industry dominance enjoyed by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Standing 30 stories tall, New Glenn has been a core focus for Blue Origin since the beginning of its decade-long development, representing a multibillion-dollar effort to sate demand for satellite constellation launches and snatch market share from SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9. If successful in its debut, New Glenn can later start launching Amazon's broadband internet satellite constellation, Kuiper, that will rival SpaceX's Starlink network, accelerating competition on another front.
SpaceX is preparing for the seventh flight test of the Starship vehicle on Monday afternoon from Starbase in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas.
From uncrewed lunar missions to the launch of the first private space station, here's a sneak peek at the space missions that may define 2025.
The oceans have been much warmer than average for the past two years, and the planet just set another global heat record. What’s going on?
Analysis of the ancient ice is expected to show how Earth's atmosphere and climate have evolved. Scientists say it should provide insight into how Ice Age cycles have changed, and may help in understanding how atmospheric carbon changed climate. (AP Production by Paolo Santalucia)
Stevenage-built BepiColombo makes final flyby of Mercury ahead of entering the plant's orbit in 2026.
2024 was the first year to pass a milestone set by world leaders to try to keep the worst impacts of climate change at bay, scientists say.
(Bloomberg) -- After months of anticipation, a weather-changing La Niña has developed in the equatorial Pacific further adding to drought worries in California and the southern US, as well as the croplands in South America, the US Climate Prediction Center said.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest B
Researcher Gina Lonati is using new tools to measure the ecosystem and health of endangered North Atlantic right whales. She told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin that it might help improve the species' rate of survival.
Around the world, dramatic swings between heavy rain and drought are increasing exponentially, according to new research.
Plants and animals that live in the same community share the same heat tolerance – new study.