Hundreds of people in first year of assisted dying law could take their own life, Labour MP says

The Bill would give a terminally ill person with less than six months to live the right to legally take their own life - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Hundreds of people could take their lives in the first year of an assisted dying law, says the Labour MP behind the proposed legislation.

Kim Leadbeater, who has tabled the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, said evidence from countries which had assisted dying legislation suggested it accounted for between 0.5 per cent and three per cent of deaths.

This would suggest between 2,500 and 15,000 but she said: “I think initially we’re probably talking in the hundreds. We’re not talking thousands.”

Lord Falconer, the former Labour lord chancellor who also laid an assisted dying bill, said: “It will start quite slowly. It is quite difficult to predict. If you look at different countries, different percentages apply. So we’ve never put a specific figure on it. It is likely to rise as time goes on.”

Their comments came hours after the publication of the Bill, under which a terminally ill person given less than six months to live will be able to legally take their own life if sanctioned by two independent doctors and a High Court judge.

Evidence Ms Leadbeater cites suggests between 2,500 and 15,000 people would opt for assisted dying within a year - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

MPs will have a free vote on the second reading of the Bill on Friday Nov 29 before it is scrutinised line-by-line by a committee and subjected to further votes in the Commons and the Lords.

The 32-page Bill aims to set out detailed safeguards to prevent people being coerced or pressured into taking their own lives amid growing concerns among Labour MPs. Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, and Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, have voiced their opposition.

At a Westminster briefing, Sir Max Hill, the former director of public prosecutions and one of the supporters of the Bill, said High Court hearings to decide whether to allow a person to take their lives could be held in public.

He said it would be a decision for judges in the family division of the High Court to determine the best approach but he added: “It is open for the hearing or declaration at the end to be in public.”

Sir James Munby, former president of the family courts, has said he is “strongly of the view” that every assisted dying hearing should be held in public, as was the case with decisions on switching off end-of-life treatment, with “rigorous procedures” to challenge the evidence and a judgment published at the end.

The Bill states that the judge “may hear from and question” anyone seeking to take their life “in person” – and “must” hear from and “may” question in person at least one of the two doctors who sanctioned the assisted death.

The Bill says that if the High Court refuses to approve an assisted suicide, there is a right of appeal to the Court of Appeal. However, there is no right to appeal against the High Court’s approval of assisted suicide.

Any person seeking to take their own life must have been resident in the UK for at least 12 months, a move designed to counter people coming to the UK for assisted suicides.

Doctors can ‘discuss the matter’

Unlike countries like Canada where a medication can be administered by medics, Ms Leadbeater’s bill says it must be self-administered, requiring the person to drink or swallow the fatal medication themselves.

Patients can give their consent to assisted suicide by proxy “by reason of physical improvement, being unable to read or for any other reason.”

Doctors are not under any duty to raise assisted dying with a patient but the Bill does allow for them to “discuss the matter with a person” when it is appropriate and in line with their professional judgment.

While doctors can opt out of being directly involved in assisted dying, they cannot opt out of referring patients to doctors who will do it.

A doctor who has sanctioned assisted suicide is allowed to refer a terminally ill patient to a third doctor if a second refuses to agree to the person taking their life.

The person seeking to die must be over 18, have been registered with a GP for at least 12 months and have the mental capacity to make a choice about the end of their life. At every stage, they must express a “clear, settled and informed wish” without coercion or pressure.

They must make two separate declarations of their wishes, which must be witnessed and signed. They can change their mind at any time. Besides ensuring the person is eligible, the two doctors should, if necessary, consult a specialist in their condition and receive an assessment from an expert in mental capacity.

Sir Max said the Bill had safeguards “all over it” and was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Parliament” to change what is currently a “pitiful situation” with the current law.

He said the status quo is a two-tier system where the wealthy can travel to Dignitas in Switzerland while others have to consider assisting their loved ones to die and facing possible prosecution as a result.

Sir Max said he believes there is “an unanswerable argument that the law at the moment provides no safeguards, no rails, no guidance and leaves the vulnerable in a pitiful situation”.