Hundreds Protest Near NYPD Headquarters Following Arrests During NYU Pro-Palestine Protest

Hundreds of protesters chanted outside the NYPD headquarters after police arrested Pro-Palestine demonstrators outside NYU’s campus on Monday, April 22.

Footage taken by the Party for Socialism and Liberation shows protests at two locations.

Firstly, a crowd of demonstrators are seen chanting and carrying signs and Palestinian flags at Gould Plaza, directly outside the NYU Stern School of Business building.

Then a crowd is seen near NYPD headquarters at 1 Police Plaza.

According to local news reports, NYU students set up camp on the school’s campus on Monday, as protests in solidarity with Gaza continued at Columbia University and spread to other colleges.

The NYPD said it received a letter from NYU on Monday asking “to clear the area and to take action to remove the protesters.” Credit: Party for Socialism and Liberation via Storyful