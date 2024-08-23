Hundreds queue for opening of Jeremy Clarkson's pub

Hundreds of people have been queuing to be the first inside Jeremy Clarkson's new pub ahead of its grand opening.

Based in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, The Farmer's Dog opened to the public at 12:00 BST.

The former Top Gear presenter revealed earlier this year he had paid "less than £1 million" for the pub, previously known as The Windmill.

There are fears the venture could bring more traffic problems, following the success of his Diddly Squat farm shop.

Some people had been queuing outside the pub since 08:00, eager to be the first through the doors [PA Media]

Mr Clarkson was seen driving into the rear car park shortly before 10:45, before re-appearing to carry a box into the pub.

He told reporters why he wanted to open the pub.

"We wanted to have that restaurant on the farm last year and we couldn't, and pubs, they are all for sale.

"So, we thought instead of building a restaurant we would buy a pub."

He described getting ready for the opening as "terribly stressful".

"There's just so many things about running a pub you don't think about.

'Destination site'

At the front of the queue for the pub were Lauren Hanly and Blake Jones, who had travelled from Gloucester.

Ms Hanly said they wanted to sample the food having previously visited Clarkson's other businesses, the Diddly Squat farm shop and Hawkstone Brewery, which features in his Amazon series Clarkson's Farm.

"We got here just before 8am. We were surprised to be at the front. We thought it would be busier earlier but then the gates weren't opening until 7.30am," she said.

"Having Jeremy Clarkson's name on it, it is always going to do well. It is a destination site and people will come from all over, as well as the local community."

Jeremy Clarkson was seen carrying produce into the pub ahead of its opening [PA Media]

Mr Clarkson says he his happy with his choice of location.

He said: "We looked at 40 pubs. We needed some very special things like a big car park, a big car park and lots of parking, and no little roads to get to it.

"There's no-one to annoy. It's a good spot."

The Grand Tour tent has been erected in the pub grounds [PA Media]

The TV star has faced pushback over the years from locals in West Oxfordshire when he has tried to expand his Diddly Squat farm project.

Some residents also expressed concerns about traffic problems because the pub is located next to the busy A40 road.

But Oxfordshire County Council said it had worked "closely and pro-actively" with Clarkson's team ahead of the opening.

"Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking-related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site," a council spokesman said.

Mr Clarkson even posted on social media to thank the authority for its help.

Motorists are being asked to only use designated off-highway car parks and not park on the roads or verges nearby.

You can follow BBC Oxfordshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on Jeremy Clarkson

Related Links