Hundreds of quilts placed on Capitol steps to raise awareness for homelessness
Hundreds of quilts were placed on the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol on Thursday as part of National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.
Hundreds of quilts were placed on the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol on Thursday as part of National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.
52-year-old Zhang Xiuqiang is accused of taking cash from three passengers on board a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore.
Hend Bustami was sentenced to 15-years-to-life for stabbing her mother to death, a month after making headlines for another arrest
B.C. has recorded its largest period of interprovincial migration losses in 20 years, with more than 12,800 people moving elsewhere in Canada since July 2022, according to Statistics Canada.It's the first time in a decade B.C. has seen 15 months in a row of more people moving out-of-province than it gains — and most are moving to Alberta in the exodus, StatsCan said Tuesday.From July to September 2023, B.C. lost net 4,634 people to other provinces, its second-greatest quarterly dip since 2004.Th
Doctors who have been treating released hostages confirmed some suffered violent sexual assaults while they were held captive in Gaza.
E. Scott Sills was found guilty of second degree murder in the death of his wife and business partner Susann Sills
Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed to death in a ‘frenzied and ferocious’ attack with a hunting knife.
Six plaintiffs are suing religious group the Fellowship of Friends, founder Robert Earl Burton and an award-winning winery, alleging gender violence and human trafficking.
The boy was reported missing from Wichita, Kansas, officials say.
For nearly 40 years, a set of human remains discovered near Seattle in 1985 were known to investigators only as Bones 17. And it was 17 years later that police confirmed the remains belonged to a victim of the so-called “Green River Killer” – but they still didn’t know the victim’s name.
Prince Harry has revealed that he and wife Meghan Markle have continued a Windsor family tradition during Christmas with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Toronto police have arrested the driver of a stolen U-Haul truck downtown after he allegedly abducted a citizen at gunpoint on Wednesday. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a robbery in which a police officer was stabbed two weeks ago.Police said the driver, 49, was chased by Toronto police cruisers following from a distance on the ground and a York Regional Police helicopter tracking the vehicle from above. The chase ended in a collision at Church and Carlton streets, where the su
A jilted husband who tried to murder his estranged wife outside a family court ahead of their divorce hearing 'to teach her a lesson' has been jailed for 24 years. Asim Abdulrasul, 47, repeatedly stabbed Wafae Khatab during the frenzied broad daylight attack after ambushing her outside Birmingham Civil & Family Justice Centre. A court heard the 'controlling' thug chased his ex through the busy city centre before knifing her in the head in front of horrified commuters and shoppers last August. The attack, which only lasted six seconds, was ended when brave members of the public rushed to Wafae's aid and dragged her to safety into a café. Jurors were told after being arrested Abdulrasul laughed and told police: "I did it to teach her a lesson". Abdulrasul, of Coventry, denied attempted murder, possessing a knife and coercive and controlling behaviour but was found guilty following a trial in July. He was jailed for 24 years at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday (15/12). Sentencing, Judge Heidi Kubic said: "On 16 August last year you attempted to murder Wafae Khatab in broad day light in the centre of this city. "People were on their way to work. "At the time you were consumed with embittered rage because Mrs Khatab had rejected you as a husband and left you some three years ago. "You were only prevented from succeeding in this outrageous and frenzied attack by the brave actions of two members of the public. "You controlled what she wore and who she socialised with. On August 17, 2019 you saw her speaking with a male co worker at your then place of work. "As a result of that you assaulted her, telling her that she would die, here in the UK, and threatened to send her head back to her family in Morocco in a box. "She was terrified of you and two days later when she rejected your sexual advances you assaulted her, slapping and kicking her to the abdomen." The judge said the victim had fled to a woman's refuge, even leaving her shoes behind and she had taken a non molestation order out against the defendant. She added: "You no longer knew where she lived and you then launched a smear campaign on the Internet causing enormous embarrassment for her and her parents in Morocco." Referring to the attack, she said: "CCTV footage clearly shows that from the moment you caught up with her you delivered seven or eight blows towards her head with the knife within just six seconds. "In just six seconds you managed to inflict serious injuries." Michael Williams, prosecuting, said the pair had met online in 2015 when Wafae was living in Morocco and Abdulrasul in Coventry. They married in Morocco and came back to the UK in 2018. The court heard he wanted to start a family immediately but she had difficulty in conceiving a child. During the relationship Abdulrasul had been violent towards her and in 2021 she started divorce proceedings, which he had contested. She subsequently began a relationship with another man and fell pregnant. On the morning of August 16 last year there was an arrangement for them to go to the family courts in Birmingham city centre for the divorce settlement. Mr Williams said CCTV captured Abdulrasul hanging around near the courts "waiting 40 minutes to attack Mrs Khatab before she went in." He added: "He started to make his move. She spotted him and knew immediately she was in danger, turns back and walks along Temple Row. "It was 9.45am and that everybody was going about their business as you would expect. "Mrs Khatab walks towards Broad Street and she is then chased by the defendant. "He catches up with her and you see the knife in his hand. "You see the ferocity of the attack upon her which only ended because people bravely intervened. "Mrs Khatab was pulled into a cafe by the shop owner and the door was held shut by him and another." Mr Williams said other members of the public had thrown tables and an advertising sign at Abdulrasul causing him to drop his knife. He said the defendant then picked up the blade and walked off and the emergency services were called. Mr Williams said at one point Abdulrasul tried to get on to a flat bed van but was stopped before being eventually arrested by armed police. The victim, who was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital, had been stabbed twice to her head and once to the right side of her face. She also had two deeper wounds to her left upper arm and wrist caused by her trying to defend herself. Islam Khan, defending, said Abdulrasul had come to the UK as a refugee after fleeing the civil war in Sudan, became a British citizen in 2012 and had been brought up by his mother. He told the court his client had worked at various warehouses and as a taxi driver and was 'deeply sorry and remorseful' for what he had done.
Blade Silvano used ‘careful deception’ to convince her victim she was a man, Cambridge Crown Court heard.
A U.S. Navy petty officer was carrying a large teddy bear when he showed up at a Long Island train station for what he thought was a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl, the feds said Tuesday. But Douglas Engstrom’s meet-up Friday turned out to be with an undercover FBI agent, and now he faces the possibility of 10 years to life in prison. Engstrom, 36, a divorced father of two children ...
Pauline Quinn suffered 29 injuries, including a fractured skull, when she was murdered by Lawrence Bierton.
VANCOUVER — Police say a 72-year-old woman used a shovel to chase a combative and naked man from her Vancouver home on Tuesday night. Vancouver police say in a statement the man entered the home by smashing a window with a pointed metal rod. They say the woman, who lives alone in the home, got out of bed, grabbed a shovel and chased the man from her house as he swung the rod at her. Police say the woman then cornered the suspect in his vehicle until police arrived. They say neighbours called 911
VANCOUVER — A prop for a teacher’s presentation at a Vancouver secondary school set off a lockdown and an emergency response by police on Thursday. Police say a teacher at Lord Byng Secondary called 911 to report a man carrying a rifle into the school, and the emergency response team was dispatched and the school locked down while police searched for a suspect. During the search, officers found a staff member who confirmed they had a vintage rifle that was to be used in a class presentation. Pol
A man convicted of sexually assaulting three women in the Halifax area has been granted day parole.Matthew Albert Percy, 41, was serving a sentence of seven years, seven months for a series of sexual assaults dating back to 2013.In two of the cases, Percy met young women in the bar district in downtown Halifax, then accompanied them to residences elsewhere in the city, where the assaults took place.In the third incident he was convicted for, Percy and the woman were friends and he assaulted her
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say they have charged a 34-year-old Brampton, Ont., man in an international cyber crime investigation. Peel Regional Police say the alleged fraud took place between January 2020 and February 2022 and targeted seniors across Canada. They say the alleged scam tricked people into believing their personal computers were infected with a virus or malware and put them in touch with call centre agents, who then convinced them to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars in unnecessary
CHARLOTTETOWN — Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy in P.E.I. say they found unidentified human remains today following the arrest Tuesday night of two youths. The RCMP issued a statement saying the arrests are connected to the disappearance of Tyson Blair MacDonald. MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in the rural community of Caledonia. On Tuesday, the Mounties in eastern P.E.I. said evidence collected by investigators indicated MacDonald was the victim of a criminal off